Michael Jackson's son celebrates bittersweet milestone with rarely-seen longtime girlfriend

Michael Jackson's legacy continues to run through his three children, Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson, and his oldest is sharing new glimpses of a trip to celebrate his late father.

Prince recently visited Australia for a personal break as well as to attend the opening night of MJ the Musical in Sydney, which chronicles the life and artistry of a young Michael prior to the Dangerous World Tour in 1992.

He shared pictures on Instagram of some of his other exploits in the city, including seeing banners for the musical all around and meeting fans of Michael's.

Prince was joined for all of it by his longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang, and even reminisced on some of his experiences with the late King of Pop and the joy of being able to relive those with Molly by his side.

"We walked around the beautiful city of Sydney and it was really cool to see #MJtheMusicalAU everywhere," he noted, then remembering a chance meeting with a Michael fan.

"We walked over 10 miles starting at Bondi Beach and moving along the coast. Near the end we were walking through a beautiful neighborhood and just happened to meet Manny, a local who's a big fan of my dad and met him while he was in Sydney for the BAD tour. It was a serendipitous meeting and heartwarming to hear his stories and see his photos."

© Instagram Prince traveled to Sydney, Australia with his girlfriend Molly to celebrate their anniversary and attend the premiere of "MJ the Musical"

He also included a sweet photo of him with Molly, mentioning that they're celebrating eight years together this month. "Molly and I are celebrating 8 years this month and I couldn't ask for a better partner."

Prince capped off the photo set with a heart-melting throwback of him as a baby being held by his father. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude and love," he penned.

© Instagram He happened to run into a fan of Michael's who'd met him during the Bad Tour in Sydney

"I grew up traveling the world because of my father and even though he's not here physically, I'm still fortunate enough to see the world and have the experiences I do because of him. Running into Manny and feeling the love and hearing the stories are beautiful reminders of how lucky I am."

He continued: "I don't know why, but I have been blessed by God and I'm extremely humbled and grateful. I just hope I can share these blessings with the rest of the world."

© Instagram "I grew up traveling the world because of my father and even though he's not here physically, I'm still fortunate enough to see the world..."

All three siblings remain major contributors to the ongoing legacy of the "Beat It" hitmaker, with Paris establishing a thriving music career of her own. Youngest Bigi is the most private, but has stepped out for events with his siblings, including the previous MJ premiere at London's West End.

The Tony-award winning show opened in Sydney the night of March 8. The show originally received mixed critical reviews upon opening on Broadway in 2021, although lead Myles Frost received unanimous acclaim, and won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical.

© Getty Images Prince last joined his younger siblings at the MJ premiere in London

It became one of the highest rated audience shows of all time in New York City and quickly also one of the top grossers, having grossed over $250 million dollars as of February 2025.