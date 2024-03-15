Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Jackson's youngest son Bigi, 22, puts towering physique on display as he steps out in Los Angeles
Michael Jackson's son Bigi 'Blanket' puts towering physique on display as he steps out in Los Angeles

The King of Pop's youngest child is now 22 years old 

2 minutes ago
Blanket Jackson, Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson "The Immortal" World Tour Opening Night at Staples Center on January 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Bigi Jackson - formerly known as Blanket - was photographed at the movies on Thursday and his appearance will leave you doing a double-take. 

The youngest son of the "Beat It" hitmaker, Michael Jackson, stepped out solo for his afternoon at the flicks and turned heads with his statuesque height. 

Michael's fans will remember Bigi as the small, shy little boy who was only seven years old when his dad died in 2009. 

Now, he's a towering young man standing at least 6ft tall. In the new photos of Bigi, he looked lean and sporty in casual shorts and wearing a Star Wars t-shirt. 

His mid-length hair appeared shorter than normal and he sported facial hair. 

Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson and Blanket Jackson attend the Jackson Family donation event at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on August 8, 2011© Jason LaVeris/Getty
Bigi is rarely seen in public, while his siblings, Paris, 25, and Prince, 27, are fans of the spotlight. 

The trio remain close and on Bigi's recent birthday on 21 February, Prince shared a tribute to him on social media. 

Prince reposted a baby portrait of his brother that a fan account had shared.

Bigi Jackson is now a towering adult © AKGS
He also shared a snapshot of the two of them with friends surrounding Bigi and wrote: "Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards."

Prince was talking about Bigi winning the Best Drama award at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his work on Rochelles. He took on the role of director and screenwriter.

Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson with his cousins and Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti
Bigi expressed his dreams of going into a career in the film world in the 2012 documentary, Jacksonology: Our Story. 

At the time, he said: "When I grow up I want to be a director because it's fun. I make little movies when I'm at my house with cousins and friends and different things."

Bigi also remember the advice he got from his father, who said: "Follow whatever you want to do."

Prince Jackson and brother Blanket celebrate their father Michael Jackson's birthday on which he would have been 65 years old© Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com
Prince opened up about their sibling bond during an interview on GMB.

"We have such a close relationship," he said. "And because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example."

Still, he did add: "At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother.'"

Bigi with his siblings Paris and Prince Jackson© Mark Sullivan
The siblings have remained close

He explained: "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they compliment me in that way."

