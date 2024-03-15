Michael Jackson's son Bigi 'Blanket' puts towering physique on display as he steps out in Los Angeles

Bigi Jackson - formerly known as Blanket - was photographed at the movies on Thursday and his appearance will leave you doing a double-take.

The youngest son of the "Beat It" hitmaker, Michael Jackson, stepped out solo for his afternoon at the flicks and turned heads with his statuesque height.

Michael's fans will remember Bigi as the small, shy little boy who was only seven years old when his dad died in 2009.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Jackson's final rehearsal

Now, he's a towering young man standing at least 6ft tall. In the new photos of Bigi, he looked lean and sporty in casual shorts and wearing a Star Wars t-shirt.

His mid-length hair appeared shorter than normal and he sported facial hair.

© Jason LaVeris/Getty Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson and Blanket Jackson attend the Jackson Family donation event at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on August 8, 2011

Bigi is rarely seen in public, while his siblings, Paris, 25, and Prince, 27, are fans of the spotlight.

The trio remain close and on Bigi's recent birthday on 21 February, Prince shared a tribute to him on social media.

Prince reposted a baby portrait of his brother that a fan account had shared.

© AKGS Bigi Jackson is now a towering adult

He also shared a snapshot of the two of them with friends surrounding Bigi and wrote: "Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards."

Prince was talking about Bigi winning the Best Drama award at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his work on Rochelles. He took on the role of director and screenwriter.

Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson with his cousins and Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti

Bigi expressed his dreams of going into a career in the film world in the 2012 documentary, Jacksonology: Our Story.

At the time, he said: "When I grow up I want to be a director because it's fun. I make little movies when I'm at my house with cousins and friends and different things."

Bigi also remember the advice he got from his father, who said: "Follow whatever you want to do."

© Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com Prince Jackson and brother Blanket celebrate their father Michael Jackson's birthday on which he would have been 65 years old

Prince opened up about their sibling bond during an interview on GMB.

"We have such a close relationship," he said. "And because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example."

Still, he did add: "At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother.'"

© Mark Sullivan The siblings have remained close

He explained: "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they compliment me in that way."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.