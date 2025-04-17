Fern Britton unveils unbelievable weight loss - but her home gym setup is chaotic

Fern Britton unveiled her incredible weight loss on Wednesday with a fabulous photo in her fitness wear.

The former This Morning presenter, 67, couldn't contain her joy as she beamed in a vibrant pink sports top and skin-tight black cycling shorts in a full-length photo from her countryside bedroom.

© Instagram

Captioning the photo, she penned: "REPOWERING after a sloth like winter … #TheOlderIGet out in paperback now."

Fern's chaotic setup

As well as capturing her newly-toned physique, Fern also gave fans a glimpse of her home gym setup which appeared to be in one of the carpeted bedrooms in her sprawling countryside home.

On the floor was a large barbell, heavy medicine balls a set of free weights and plates.

© Instagram The fabulous room now doubles as Fern's home gym

The room in question was covered in beautiful floral wallpaper, with a large set of chestnut brown chest of drawers placed to one side. A large photo of the TV personality could also be seen secured to the wall next to a pair of lime green curtains.

Fans had questions

It's safe to say Fern seriously impressed her followers with her incredible weight loss and were desperate to find out what regime she has been following.

One person quickly commented: "Wow Fern you look fabulous, let us know your routine please."

Meanwhile, a second added: "Would love some tips how you got into such good shape."

Others couldn't help but gush about what an inspiration Fern is, with another adding: "Hello Fern, looking amazing. You’re inspiring me, it’s taking me a long time but getting there! Have a brilliant day."

Fern's dedication

At the beginning of the year, Fern vowed to have a happier and healthier 2025 and revealed her plans to start running two to three times a week, cycling, weight training and walk with a weighted rucksack.

As well as her physical goals, Fern revealed she has planned on walking one of "the small lengths of the South West coast" which she said she will take about a week to do and needed training a regime for.

It's safe to say Fern's hard work is certainly paying off and we cannot wait to see what's next on her fitness journey!