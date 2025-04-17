Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Fern Britton unveils unbelievable weight loss - but her home gym setup is chaotic
A close-up photo of Fern Britton© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

The former This Morning presenter is in her fitness era!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Fern Britton unveiled her incredible weight loss on Wednesday with a fabulous photo in her fitness wear.

The former This Morning presenter, 67, couldn't contain her joy as she beamed in a vibrant pink sports top and skin-tight black cycling shorts in a full-length photo from her countryside bedroom.

Media Image© Instagram

Captioning the photo, she penned: "REPOWERING after a sloth like winter … #TheOlderIGet out in paperback now."

Fern's chaotic setup

As well as capturing her newly-toned physique, Fern also gave fans a glimpse of her home gym setup which appeared to be in one of the carpeted bedrooms in her sprawling countryside home.

On the floor was a large barbell, heavy medicine balls a set of free weights and plates. 

Fern Britton stood in her living room© Instagram
The fabulous room now doubles as Fern's home gym

The room in question was covered in beautiful floral wallpaper, with a large set of chestnut brown chest of drawers placed to one side. A large photo of the TV personality could also be seen secured to the wall next to a pair of lime green curtains. 

Fans had questions 

It's safe to say Fern seriously impressed her followers with her incredible weight loss and were desperate to find out what regime she has been following.

One person quickly commented: "Wow Fern you look fabulous, let us know your routine please."

Meanwhile, a second added: "Would love some tips how you got into such good shape."

Others couldn't help but gush about what an inspiration Fern is, with another adding: "Hello Fern, looking amazing. You’re inspiring me, it’s taking me a long time but getting there! Have a brilliant day."

Fern's dedication 

At the beginning of the year, Fern vowed to have a happier and healthier 2025 and revealed her plans to start running two to three times a week, cycling, weight training and walk with a weighted rucksack. 

View post on Instagram
 

As well as her physical goals, Fern revealed she has planned on walking one of "the small lengths of the South West coast" which she said she will take about a week to do and needed training a regime for. 

It's safe to say Fern's hard work is certainly paying off and we cannot wait to see what's next on her fitness journey!

