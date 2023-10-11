This Morning star Fern Britton shares details of diagnosis following major surgery

Fern Britton is recovering from an operation at the moment in her beautiful home in Cornwall, but she took the time to answer a fan's question about her medical struggle.

The star, who had shoulder replacement surgery due to arthritis, was asked by one of her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hi Fern, did you have MRI or X-rays. I think I have a shoulder problem. They just gave exercise but I don’t think that's enough?"

Confirming that she had undergone a range of tests before her diagnosis, Fern responded: "Yep had them all."

Earlier this month, the former This Morning co-host posted a very candid hospital selfie after undergoing her surgery. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 66-year-old uploaded a photo in which she could be seen wearing a hospital gown with her arm in a sling.

Despite undergoing major surgery, the star appeared upbeat in the snapshot. She captioned her photo: "Morning all!! shoulder replacement done and a success. I can't thank the staff at #StMichaels #NHS hospital in Hayle, Cornwall, enough."

© Instagram Fern shared a candid post-surgery photo

Fern went on to say: "Such care and kindness. Back home, [her kitten] Barbara is in her doctor's uniform and attending to me constantly… Mostly telling me it's time for her breakfast, elevenses, lunch, tea, supper... Thank you to my friends Jane, Two Cups, Double C and my lovely girls Grace and Winnie."

She finished by adding: "I'm very lucky! See you soon... When I can train my left hand to put a bit of lippy on without looking like the joker. And if you are in a similar situation, I send my love." Fans and friends raced to the comments section to send well-wishes.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The star is remaining optimistic

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and shall look forward to seeing more of your posts when you're up to it. Well done brave lady," noted one, while another added: "Tough doing things like this on your own but sounds like you have lots of help… Take it steady, speedy healing."

A third remarked: "All the best Fern, I too am recuperating from an operation," and a fourth added: "Awwww, get well soon. Be kind to yourself while you heal." Fern underwent the surgery in a bid to ease her arthritis pain.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock With her ex-husband Phil Vickery

During an interview with Woman & Home last year, the mother-of-four explained: "I've got arthritis settling in everywhere. My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder. I'm waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It's very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time."

She also told Good Housekeeping: "I've got arthritis in one of my knees and I'm about to have a shoulder replacement!" The ITV star is thought to be recovering at home with her two daughters Grace and Winnie.

© Instagram The star is being cared for by her daughters and friends

She shares her youngest daughter Winnie, 22, with her ex-husband Phil Vickery. The former couple announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Fern also has twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones.