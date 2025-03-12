GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife looks back at difficult time impacting family

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth often share snippets of their lives on social media, and this week, Ali used her platform to look back at a time she's happily put behind her.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking miserable in bed with their beloved pet dog perched on the duvet cover keeping her company.

In the caption, she wrote: "5 years ago. Covid." Ali and George both got coronavirus during the pandemic when everything was more uncertain than ever.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Back in 2020, Ali opened up about how sick she was during a virtual interview on the Rachael Ray Show. She said: "When I had it, I was really sick, like high fever, couldn't move my body. We were obviously quarantined with everybody else.

"George was doing 'Good Morning America' from the living room in his boxers with two dogs that he kept throwing bones at so they wouldn't bark in the middle of an interview with Pence. And then I have these two teenage girls who were circling the drain because they didn't know what the hell was going on in the world."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reflected on getting covid during the pandemic

Ali was ill for nearly a month and during this time, George was left in charge of running the household. The comedian joked that while he was helpful, the house wasn't very tidy as George.

She said: "The house was a disaster, because you know George is a hero to me and he's a multi-tasker, but it turns out he doesn't do dishes. After a month of nobody doing dishes or laundry, it was a hoarder's episode.

© Instagram Ali was ill for a month during the pandemic

"So, I had a little relapse because I got a little crazy trying to clean up." When it came to George getting Covid, he didn't experience any symptoms.

"I mean, of course I get really sick. He has no symptoms. He's never failed at anything. I'm just a long list of failures. But anyway, we'll deal with that in divorce court," she joked.

© Bruce Glikas George Stephanopoulos with Ali on the red carpet

Ali and George have been married since 2001 and share two grown-up daughters, Elliott and Harper. The couple are empty nesters and live in a beautiful two-bed apartment in the Upper East Side, close to George's work at GMA.

The couple also own a property in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of their weekends and the holidays. They met on a blind date after being set up by a mutual friend and were engaged within two months.

George and Ali are doting parents to two daughters

When they became empty nesters back in 2023, they found it hard to transition at first, having been so used to having their daughters around. Now, they are embracing the new chapter in their lives and look forward to seeing their daughters during the holidays and special occasions.