This Morning star Fern Britton sets the record straight in new video: 'Nothing to do with me'

A couple of weeks after her ex-husband Phil Vickery responded to on-air criticism, Fern Britton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to clear the air over an important issue.

The broadcaster and author looked radiant in a new video posted to the social media site in which she told her fans that any ads which claim she endorses CBD gummies are a scam.

The mother-of-four released the heartfelt clip after being contacted by several confused fans, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Fern Britton sets the record straight on important issue

The clip was filmed at the star's Cornwall home, where she lives a laid-back lifestyle. Over the weekend, she delighted fans at the weekend as she shared a very rare photo from the beach with her youngest daughter Winnie, 22.

In the wholesome photo, which was shared to Instagram, a beaming Fern, 66, could be seen flashing a warm smile as she stood next to her daughter Winnie in the morning sunshine.

© Getty Fern glowed alongside her daughter

The duo appeared to be in high spirits as they posed by the shoreline with the tranquil waves visible in the distance. Fern looked ageless in a navy and orange Speedo swimming costume which she paired with a cosy Borg lined red coat for some added warmth.

She wore her locks in a loose ponytail and went makeup-free as she prepared to take to the water. Winnie, meanwhile, looked stylish in a charcoal grey T-shirt and a pair of yellow sunglasses.

© Shutterstock Fern lives a happy life in Cornwall

She accessorised with a pair of boho earrings and swept her raven tresses into a slicked-back ponytail. "Glorious swim at 8.30 this morning!" Fern noted in her caption. "Making the most of it. Have hardly been in the sea this year so making the most of it xx."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with many followers drawing attention to Fern's age-defying appearance.

© Getty With then-husband Phil in 2009

One fan wrote: "What a wonderful start to Sunday, I am rather landlocked here near Lichfield," while another chimed in: "You live in the most beautiful part of our country... You are blessed."

Complimenting the former ITV presenter, another follower gushed: "You're ageing backwards, Fern! Looking fabulous and sooo happy," and a fourth remarked: "You're glowing Fern. All your running [running woman emoji] is working wonders for you. Hope you enjoyed the swim."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Fern was a This Morning fan favourite

Fern shares her daughter Winnie with her ex-husband Phil Vickery. The former couple announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

The ex-This Morning presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones. Last year, Fern touched upon the next chapter in her life after her split from Phil.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phil and Fern split in 2020

"This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima magazine. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."