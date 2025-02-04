Fern Britton's £21k addition to home she shares with daughter Winnie

Fern Britton lives an idyllic life in Cornwall, which sees the 67-year-old penning her popular novels from her cottage on the coast.
The former This Morning host's home is the ultimate pad to retreat to – and the kitchen is particularly impressive.
Fern took to Instagram on Monday to share a look inside her seaside bolthole, posing in front of her baby blue AGA cooker, which costs a cool £21,000!
Fern opted for the Duck Egg Blue colour, and it's the perfect device for all of her kitchen needs with hobs, hot plates, two cast-iron heat storage cookers for roasting, baking and simmering, alongside a conventional fan oven.
In the photo, Fern smiles widely in front of her AGA, holding a blue and white mug, while a vase of flowers in the same pretty colours sits atop her wooden kitchen island.
Fans loved the look of Fern's kitchen, commenting: "Need to borrow that blue for my kitchen," and: "Kitchen looks amazing."
In December, Fern revealed another cosy corner of her Cornish cottage, posting a photo of her roaring fire with her cat sitting in front of it, while in the summer she made the most of her fire during a chilly evening.
"What a beautiful room," one fan admired, while another wrote: "Your room looks very warm and cosy."
Fern shares her home with her daughter, Winnie, 23. The presenter told HELLO! about their mother-daughter dynamic at the cottage, sharing: "Winnie is amazing. She lives with me and works as a labourer on a building site. Then she sits at the sewing machine; she made me a jacket the other day out of a great big cotton shawl. They are very kind to me, and very thoughtful."
This came as a surprise to Fern's followers, as she shared on social media in April 2023 that Winnie has moved out. At the time, Fern wrote: "After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest."
Explaining how she was finding her solitude, Fern continued: "First week of solo living completed. Yes, there were moments of 'it's so quiet [sad emoji],' to ‘it's so quiet [happy emoji].
"Overall, not to be feared," she concluded, though her solo living was clearly short-lived, with her youngest daughter now back in the family home, keeping Fern and her cat Barbara company.