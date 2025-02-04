Fern Britton's £21k addition to home she shares with daughter Winnie

Fern Britton lives an idyllic life in Cornwall, which sees the 67-year-old penning her popular novels from her cottage on the coast.

The former This Morning host's home is the ultimate pad to retreat to – and the kitchen is particularly impressive.

Fern took to Instagram on Monday to share a look inside her seaside bolthole, posing in front of her baby blue AGA cooker, which costs a cool £21,000!

© Instagram Fern posed in front of her blue AGA

Fern opted for the Duck Egg Blue colour, and it's the perfect device for all of her kitchen needs with hobs, hot plates, two cast-iron heat storage cookers for roasting, baking and simmering, alongside a conventional fan oven.

Ferne's AGA is very beautiful

In the photo, Fern smiles widely in front of her AGA, holding a blue and white mug, while a vase of flowers in the same pretty colours sits atop her wooden kitchen island.

Fans loved the look of Fern's kitchen, commenting: "Need to borrow that blue for my kitchen," and: "Kitchen looks amazing."

In December, Fern revealed another cosy corner of her Cornish cottage, posting a photo of her roaring fire with her cat sitting in front of it, while in the summer she made the most of her fire during a chilly evening.

© Instagram Fern has a cosy fire in her home

"What a beautiful room," one fan admired, while another wrote: "Your room looks very warm and cosy."

Fern shares her home with her daughter, Winnie, 23. The presenter told HELLO! about their mother-daughter dynamic at the cottage, sharing: "Winnie is amazing. She lives with me and works as a labourer on a building site. Then she sits at the sewing machine; she made me a jacket the other day out of a great big cotton shawl. They are very kind to me, and very thoughtful."

© X Fern with her daughter Winnie

This came as a surprise to Fern's followers, as she shared on social media in April 2023 that Winnie has moved out. At the time, Fern wrote: "After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest."

Explaining how she was finding her solitude, Fern continued: "First week of solo living completed. Yes, there were moments of 'it's so quiet [sad emoji],' to ‘it's so quiet [happy emoji].

"Overall, not to be feared," she concluded, though her solo living was clearly short-lived, with her youngest daughter now back in the family home, keeping Fern and her cat Barbara company.