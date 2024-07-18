Fern Britton unveils sprawling country kitchen at beachside home

Fern Britton's social media is filled with photos of her pet cats, which, luckily for fans, inadvertently offers peeks inside her home in Padstow, Cornwall.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star's latest update was no exception. While celebrating her cat Dr Iain Mackerel's 21st birthday, which coincided with her own birthday, she shared a photo taken inside her sprawling kitchen.

© Instagram

The cat stood on a wooden island unit, while cream units with iron handles and white worktops could be seen in the background. White subway tiles formed the splashback above her baby blue AGA and wooden floorboards added a rustic feel.

Fern had personalised the space with Emma Bridgewater mugs, hanging crockery and even a little mat with food for Dr Iain Mackerel in one corner.

© Instagram The former Strictly star has a rustic country home

Another photo of her pet shared back in January revealed the other side of the room features a kitchen table. Following the same country theme, it had a cream panelled bench that matched the kitchen units and a wooden top, where vases of daffodils and woven placemats had been arranged. See more of her open-plan kitchen in this family video...

Fern's Cornwall home

© Instagram Fern said they added a conservatory and separate guest house to the Cornwall property

The Cornwall home was previously her holiday home with her ex-husband Phil Vickery. "It’s not ideal for living in permanently. The kitchen needs a makeover, I need to build an office to write in and I want more storage space," the former Ready Steady Cook presenter revealed to The Times.

She added that she "made some changes" after moving in, including adding a conservatory, an extension and a converted barn in the garden for guest accommodation.

© Instagram One room features Cath Kidston-esque blue wallpaper

Fern has put her personal touch on the property, filling each room with different colours. The living room features Cath Kidston-esque blue wallpaper covered in dainty flowers and birds, the snug has a raspberry-pink suede sofa with a rainbow-striped armchair and patterned green curtains, and the office has a mahogany desk and khaki walls.

© Instagram Fern admitted she likes to fill her home with lots of colour

She admitted to The Times she has an "eclectic" sense of interior design. "I also love colour, so both the houses have been riots of colour. My Cornwall kitchen is lime green, my study is dark red and the sitting room pale blue. I’ve suddenly decided, however, that I’m going to be tasteful, so I’ve plumped for three complimentary shades of green instead. I’m aiming for a dark green gentlemen’s club vibe in the sitting room," she said in July 2020.

By March 2022, she had put her hand to more renovations, including her new kitchen.

"It was very much a holiday home, so needed refining to actually live in. I went mad and had a new kitchen, and turned an absolute mess of a downstairs loo, full of boots and coats and sand, into a sleeker room with a washing machine," she explained to Woman & Home.

Former marital home

© Jon Furniss The former This Morning star moved into her holiday home in Padstow, Cornwall following her split from Phil Vickery

The former This Morning star previously lived in Buckinghamshire with her ex-husband of 20 years and her daughters Grace and Winnie.

She relocated to the Southwest coast in 2020 after splitting with the TV chef, but her daughters have since flown the nest.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phil remained in their Buckinghamshire home

Marking Winnie's 21st birthday on X (formerly Twitter) Fern wrote: "After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest. First week of solo living completed. Yes, there were moments of: 'It’s so quiet' [sad emoji] to: 'It's so quiet' [happy emoji]. Overall not to be feared."

Phil has also been making changes to his home since the end of his marriage, embracing fresh produce to go in his recipes at home. He told Minerva: "I have a beautiful new kitchen garden at home, I am enjoying the new crops I am growing this year."

