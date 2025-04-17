Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas' growing relationship following recent telling display – see new photos
The Mission Impossible actor and Blonde actress are said to be working on an upcoming project together

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas continue to fuel romance whispers as they were spotted arriving in London together on Sunday.

The pair departed from the Mission Impossible actor's helicopter after returning from Madrid, Spain. Ana oozed chic in an effortless ensemble that featured a brown leather bomber jacket and a pair of wide-leg blue jeans. The look was layered over a simple white T-shirt and teamed with a pair of black pumps. 

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were photographed arriving in London© BACKGRID
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were photographed arriving in London

The 36-year-old accessorized with a taupe leather tote bag and carried her dog Elvis while her other pooch, Salsa, walked closely next to her. Ana left her luscious brunette locks down in soft waves and her complexion was left natural and radiant with minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old actor donned a white polo shirt and a pair of dove gray tailored pants. Tom layered his look with a navy wool blazer and opted for a smart pair of black leather shoes. 

Tom Cruise speaks onstage during CinemaCon© Getty Images
The actor is said to be working on a project with Ana

This isn't the first time the pair have hung out together in recent months. Tom and Ana were spotted enjoying a dinner date on Valentine's Day in Soho, London, as they emerged from a restaurant carrying two takeaway bags of food before entering a taxi together. 

It seems the pair may be spending more time together as they are said to be working on an upcoming project together. Tom and Ana are both gearing up for the releases of their summer movies this year. Tom's highly anticipated Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released in theaters on May 23 while Ana's upcoming film Ballerina hits the big screen on June 6. 

Ana was last romantically linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The couple were photographed kissing while on a stroll in Madrid in November 2024, and were also spotted together in March this year. Ana was also reportedly in a relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walk their dogs on April 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
The actress was romantically linked to Ben Affleck in 2020

Tom has had a slew of high profile romances during his stellar career which began back in the '80s. The actor has been married three times – to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. 

The Oscar-winning actor has three kids from his last two marriages. Nicole and Tom adopted their daughter, Bella Cruise, back in 1992. The former couple then went on to adopt their son Connor Cruise.

Following his divorce from Nicole, Tom tied the knot with Katie and the couple welcomed their daughter Suri Cruise in 2006. The actor has since been in a relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, however it was reported that they split in early 2024. 

Tom Cruise's relationships

Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers at the 1989 Oscars© Getty Images

Mimi Rogers

Nicole wore Dior Haute Couture© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise with Katie Holmes and daughter Suri in 2007© AFP via Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Elsina Khayrova wears white tank top, black jumpsuit, black hat, black Dior saddle bag, outside Christian Dior© Getty Images

Elsina Khayrova

