Tom Cruise's net worth compared to famous ex-wives Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Mimi Rogers is jaw-dropping

The Top Gun and Mission: Impossible star has made some big bucks over the decades, and so have his ex wives

Over his nearly four decade-long career, Tom Cruise has cemented himself as a byword for star power, in Hollywood and beyond.

However, as much attention as he has received for his professional endeavors, he's gotten even more for his personal ones, especially concerning his high-profile relationships.

Amid notable reports of dalliances with the likes of Penelope Cruz and Cher over the years, the Top Gun star has been married three times to well-known Hollywood actresses.

VIDEO: Tom Cruise says seventh "Mission: Impossible" film is franchise's 'biggest moment'

In the first decade of his career, Tom met and married Mimi Rogers, who is known for film performances in The Rapture and Austin Powers alongside recurring roles in shows like Two and a Half Men and The X-Files.

The two wed in 1987 but separated soon after in 1989 and got divorced the following year, with Mimi reportedly receiving a $4 million settlement from the actor, whose profile was quickly rising at that point.

Since then, Mimi has found love with producer Chris Ciaffa, marrying him in 2003 and welcoming two children. Her continued work in TV and film contribute to her net worth of $10 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

© Getty Images Tom and Mimi were married from 1987 to 1990

Immediately after his divorce from Mimi, though, Tom found love once again with Nicole Kidman, his co-star on 1990's Days of Thunder, which marked her international breakthrough.

They got married later that year and welcomed two children via adoption, Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, becoming the ultimate Hollywood "it" couple for the duration of their marriage.

However, in 2001, Tom filed for divorce from Nicole, and while she was seen at the time as the party that would be affected more given his immense star power, her profile rose very quickly (and we've all seen those courthouse photos of her after the divorce).

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter shares rare insight into London life

MORE: Tom Cruise supported by son Connor and sister Lee Ann in New York – photos

That very year, Nicole starred in the blockbuster Moulin Rouge and the acclaimed horror film The Others, eventually winning her very first Oscar for Best Actress the following year for The Hours, an achievement she holds over her ex.

The 56-year-old has since become one of the most sought after actresses in the world, eventually marrying Keith Urban in 2006 and welcoming two daughters with him. Four more Oscar nominations and several hits later, her net worth stands at a cool $250 million.

© Getty Images Tom and Nicole were married from 1990 to 2001

It wasn't till 2005 that Tom once again found a match in Katie Holmes, kicking off a high profile relationship that became a media frenzy (aka couch jumping on The Oprah Winfrey Show).

The two welcomed a child together in 2006, daughter Suri, who turned 17 on April 18, and wed later that year in a lavish Italian ceremony.

MORE: Tom Cruise opens up about 'weirdest' account of relationship with Mission: Impossible co-stars

MORE: Tom Cruise celebrates 61st birthday at Mission Impossible premiere – and check out that cake!

However, that wasn't to last either, as Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012, with the widespread media coverage of their relationship frequently being cited as a reason.

While their divorce settlement hasn't been made public, the 44-year-old has since maintained a steady career as an actress-turned-director-and-writer while raising Suri, possessing a net worth of $25 million.

© Getty Images Tom and Katie were married from 2006 to 2012

Where does that leave 61-year-old Tom? With over $11 billion in global box office receipts, multiple successful film franchises, and lucrative endorsement deals, despite his low-key public persona, he has remained one of the most prolific stars of all time.

All that amounts to a staggering net worth of $600 million for the Mission: Impossible star, and it's safe to say that with more big projects in the pipeline, that figure might just keep rising.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.