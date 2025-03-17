Picture exclusive: Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas reunite for secret London meeting

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and actress Ana de Armas were spotted in London last week, enjoying two nights out in a row.

The duo were seen at the London Heliport on Thursday and Friday evening, just weeks after they were seen having dinner together in Soho on Valentine's Day. PEOPLE has previously reported that the pair are just friends and are in talks about potential film projects.

© BACKGRID Photos from their outing showed the pair beaming from ear to ear as they walked across a stretch of tarmac, with Top Gun star Tom even pausing to laugh and joke with Heliport staff. © BACKGRID The pair aren't thought to be romantically linked, and neither has spoken about the nature of their relationship. © BACKGRID Ana was recently linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, who is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the first person to hold both the presidency and be the leader of Cuba's Communist Party since the Castro brothers' dictatorship. They were spotted kissing while on a stroll in Madrid in November 2024 and more recently this month, also in Madrid. © BACKGRID Dressed to impress, Tom opted for a relaxed aesthetic including dark jeans and a smart khaki shirt which he wore with the top buttons undone. Other photos showed the actor looked debonair rocking a cream-hued jersey top, jeans and smart leather boots. You may also like Tom Cruise's surprise appearance gets support from very private son Connor

Ana De Armas' famous ex-husband - all we know © BACKGRID Ana, meanwhile, looked effortlessly stylish wearing a pair of indigo jeans which she teamed with a longline winter coat, white trainers and a leather tote bag. © BACKGRID She wore her chocolate brunette locks down loose and appeared to wear minimal makeup for a fresh-faced look.

© BACKGRID The No Time to Die actress has previously praised Tom's work, describing his stunt work as "mind-blowing". During an interview with USA Today in 2023, she said: "I totally get why he does it. It's demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it's also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it."

Over the years, Tom has had a series of high-profile relationships. The Mission Impossible actor has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

He has also enjoyed a handful of romances, and was most recently linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. They were spotted together at a party in London in December 2023, however it has since been reported that they split in early 2024.

Prior to being linked to Manuel, Ana was in a relationship with Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis whom she dated from 2021 until late 2024. She dated Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet in 2010. They were married from 2011 to 2013.