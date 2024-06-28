Meet Tom Cruise's three rarely seen children: Suri, Bella and Connor

He's one of, if not perhaps the most, prolific movie stars in modern Hollywood history, so it's no wonder that everything about Tom Cruise – from his impressive roles to his love life and Scientology in between – is often under the glare of the spotlight.

But when it comes to the perhaps complex relationships between him and his children, the A-lister chooses to keep things more under wraps.

The 61-year-old actor, who rose to stratospheric fame thanks to his early roles as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in 1986's Top Gun and as Charlie Babbitt in the 1998 Oscar-winning movie Rain Man, has three children from his previous marriages to fellow actors Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

© Getty Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood

All three of his kids are living quite different lives from one another. Find out more about Tom's three adult children, Bella, Connor and Suri below.

Bella Cruise, 31

Tom Cruise married his second wife, Nicole Kidman, in 1990 after meeting and falling in love on the set of Days of Thunder.

After going through fertility challenges, they decided to adopt and, in 1992, they welcomed their daughter, Bella, into the family.

Bella, now 31, who goes by "Bella Kidman Cruise," is an artist and graphic designer who creates merchandise with her work and has also displayed her art in galleries and exhibitions.

Her work often features takes on the bright and colorful mixed with dark and surrealist themes, with the bio on her website reading: "Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen.

© Patrick Riviere Actors Nicole Kidman and husband Tom Cruise arrive at Sydney Kingsford Smith airport and introduce their children Connor and Isabella to the media January 24, 1996 in Sydney, Australia

"Since that point in time, she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life.

© Getty Images Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.

"However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game-changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."

She resides in London with her husband Max Parker while maintaining a pretty low-key lifestyle, occasionally sharing personal posts on Instagram.

© Getty Images Bella Kidman Cruise attends the "Pretty On The Inside" Courtney Love x Parliament Tattoo exhibition private view on September 30, 2021 in London, England

Connor Cruise, 29

Shortly after adopting Bella, Nicole and Tom adopted Connor who, like his older sister, is creative and even tried his hand at acting, following in his parents' footsteps. In 2008, he gained a credit in the film Seven Pounds and in 2012 he appeared in Red Dawn.

However, in recent times, he's stepped away from the spotlight and launched his own business, Connor's Meat Shack. Though he does often make public appearances for example at Fashion Week earlier this year.

© AP Tom is close to his son Connor

As the children grew up and after Tom and Nicole's divorce in 2001, there were reports that the children had, like their dad, joined the church of scientology. This then fuelled reports that Bella and Connor had a more strained and distant relationship with their mother, Nicole, who does not identify as a Scientologist.

However, in recent times, Nicole has emphasized her loyalty to her children and dispelled rumours of a falling out.

In a candid interview with Who in 2018, Nicole expressed her philosophy of tolerance and open-heartedness: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

© Vinnie Zuffante Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Los Angeles in 1990

She also told the Sun the following year: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom's relationship with his older children

Last month, fans got an insight into Tom's relationship with his two older children as he was pictured with Connor and Bella at a hockey game. In a rare outing together, the three were seen, among others, smiling for the camera after watching the game.

The photo was shared by former NFL star Derrick Brooks who wrote: "Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise." Both Connor and Bella were pictured in the photo, proving they still enjoy quality time with their dad.

© Instagram Tom Cruise poses with Bella and Connor

Suri, 18

Suri Cruise is Tom's youngest and only child whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. The pair welcomed their daughter in June 2006 and, up until their divorce, were pictured multiple times as a family unit.

Tom and Katie split in 2012 with Katie filing the divorce papers, with reports at the time suggesting that Katie wanted to remove herself and Suri from the church of Scientology.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise with daughters Suri Cruise and Isabella Kidman-Cruise watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center May 10, 2008 in Carson, California.

Since their split, Tom has had a reportedly estranged relationship with his daughter, Suri, now 18, and the movie star was not present at her recent graduation ceremony in New York.

What's more, photos from inside the ceremony at her high school indicate that Suri had dropped her last name, instead being listed as Suri Noelle.

Katie and her daughter are a tight-knit unit and live together in NYC.