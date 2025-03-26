Suri Cruise’s estranged dad Tom Cruise made this unique gesture following her birth 

Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, was born in April 2006.

The pair at that time kept the newborn out of the public eye until she was shown with the duo on the iconic September issue of Vanity Fair during the same year.

It wasn't just the cover that got the attention of fans, but rather the 22-page spread inside the magazine as well.

© Getty Images Tom Cruise gave Vanity Fair’s editor Graydon Carter an unique Christmas gift shortly after Suri Cruise's arrival

Now, almost 20 years later, Vanity Fair's editor Graydon Carter has shared the unique Christmas gifts that the A-list actor sent to him after the notorious cover came out.

Graydon shared with Page Six that he received a document covered in plexiglass from Tom, which featured 20 tenets of Scientology written out on it.

The editor's rare experience with Tom further confirmed the celebrity’s dedication to his faith. Unfortunately, his estrangement with his daughter Suri and his ex-wife Katie, was allegedly heavily due to his intense involvement with Scientology and its strict rules.

Tom's custody battle with Katie Holmes first began in 2012 when Suri was only five years old, and the couple had been married for five years.

The major deal breaker for the once lovebirds was Katie's decision to not join The Church of Scientology, and the divorce documents explained that their separation was due to "irreconcilable differences," as reported by DailyMail.

© WireImage Suri reportedly doesn't have a close relationship with her father, Tom Cruise

Katie got primary custody over Suri in the same year, and their daughter was ordered to reside with her, however Tom was offered visitation rights that were generous, but he has reportedly stayed out of Suri's life. The actor was also ordered to provide Katie with $400,000 annually until Suri became 18.

Despite the diplomatic efforts of the divorce court, Tom has reportedly consciously been estranged from Suri since 2013.

© Toby Canham Tom and Katie with Suri in 2008

Fast-forward to 2024, the then-high school student dropped her last name "Cruise" during her graduation ceremony from LaGuardia High School, which Tom did not attend. She also dropped her previous last name for her music performances in "Head Over Heels" and "The Addams Family: A New Musical." Suri opted for Noelle as her last name instead, and she now goes by "Suri Noelle." Noelle is Katie's middle name.

Tom is currently paying the college freshman's annual $65,000 tuition for her studies at Carnegie Mellon University.

To this day, Tom stands firm on his commitment to Scientology, regardless of the estrangement he has with his daughter allegedly because of it.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University

He has previously shared just how much the faith means to him personally. Tom candidly explained: "It's something that has helped me incredibly in my life. I've been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It's something, you know, without it, I wouldn't be where I am. So, it's a beautiful religion. I'm incredibly proud," as reported by InTouch Weekly.

The actor added that being a part of the faith is not an easy task, and he shared: "I think it’s a privilege to call yourself a Scientologist and it's something you have to earn."

Tom also believes that the faith has helped him with his perception towards life and he stated: "If you’re a Scientologist, you see life, you see things the way that they are. In all its glory, all of its complexity. The more you know as a Scientologist, you don’t become overwhelmed by it."