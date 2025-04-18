 Justin Bieber's kiss with famous rapper has fans saying the same thing

Justin Bieber has always had a way of keeping fans on their toes, and his latest Instagram moment certainly did just that.

The 31-year-old music superstar shared a fun-loving clip over the weekend that showed him planting a playful kiss on rapper Sexyy Red during a night out, and fans could not get enough.

In the video, Justin is seen in a VIP booth, swaying to the beat of Sexyy Red’s newest single "Hoochie Coochie." As the rapper, real name Janae Nierah Wherry, makes her way over, the two greet each other with a hug.

WATCH: Justin Bieber kisses famous rapper

Then, without hesitation, Justin leans in and kisses her on the cheek, sparking huge grins from both. One fan wrote, "Never seen this man smile so hard everrrr" while others flooded the comments with heart emojis and messages of support.

Sexyy Red embraced her signature bold style for the night, wearing a white bralette with matching cheeky shorts and fishnet stockings.

Justin is married to Hailey Bieber

Her red glittered leopard-print robe was emblazoned with the word "BO$$ES" in silver, cinched at the waist with a dramatic dollar-sign belt buckle. She topped off the look with a fuzzy red and white hat, oversized designer sunglasses and a bright red handbag.

Justin, always true to his off-duty fashion, sported a beige faux-fur coat layered over a New York Knicks T-shirt and added a splash of color with a neon yellow beanie. The pair appeared completely at ease, sharing a moment that quickly went viral.

Photo shared by Justin Bieber on Instagram on his birthday doting on his son Jack with his wife Hailey Bieber

Justin's controversial personal life

But the video arrives amid a backdrop of growing speculation about Justin’s personal life. Just days earlier, the singer was forced to address rumors that he was facing financial trouble. His team released a statement denying the claims, calling them "unfounded and misleading."

Fans have also been concerned about his health and relationship with Hailey Bieber. Speculation began swirling after Justin reportedly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, sparking rumors of tension in the marriage.

Fans have expressed concern for Justin

He also parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun and took a step back from his fashion label Drew House, which he co-founded with stylist Ryan Good.

In February, Justin’s representative spoke out to set the record straight, saying that the singer had made deliberate changes to his inner circle. "He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep told TMZ. "The past year has been very transformative."

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a new loved-up photo

One of the biggest changes in Justin’s life came in August, when he and Hailey quietly welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues.