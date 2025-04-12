Justin Bieber's $5m secluded home in Canada to escape to with baby Jack

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, are lucky enough to own more than one impressive property.

The couple predominantly live in a luxurious property worth $25 million in Beverly Hills, while also owning a Palm Springs pad (which is perfect for the weekend ahead, thanks to its proximity to Coachella) – but you might have forgotten that Justin also owns a property in his homeland, Canada.

© NHLI via Getty Images Justin Bieber participates in the Tim Horton's NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario

Justin Bieber's weekend escape lake house in Canada

The beautiful home worth $5 million is located right by Puslinch Lake in the Wellington County area of Ontario. It's about an hour in the car from Stratford, OT, which is where Justin spent most of his upbringing.

The singer might primarily live in the US now (he applied for dual citizenship in 2018 and has had a Green Card to live there since he was 13), but he likes to keep his roots in his home country.

© NHLI via Getty Images As a proud Canadian, Justin Bieber loves ice hockey

For example, he continues to support Canadian hockey teams and often travels back to see his father, Jeremy Bieber, who still lives in Stratford with his wife Chelsey, and his mom, Pattie, who still lives in Canada, too.

The 9,000 square foot house is absolutely stunning, boasting four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house, which sits on 101 acres of sprawling Canadian land, has the most idyllic lake view (which they have private access to) as well as private stables and a race track.

© Instagram Justin Bieber with his son, Jack Blues Bieber, recently

Inside, the house also has a gym, a games room, a private cinema for movies and a wine cellar.

Much Music on TikTok shared a sneak peek inside the property. One snapshot shows the huge kitchen with sky-high ceilings and plenty of worktop space.

The couple have a close connection to the home and it's also where they spent a lot of time during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, no doubt so they could keep secluded and safe while also enjoying beautiful surroundings.

Bringing baby Jack here for weekend escapes would be ideal for the couple, and we can imagine little Jack growing up learning to kayak on the lake!

Justin Bieber heads to Palm Springs

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey were spotted arriving in Palm Springs on Friday, where they're getting ready to attend the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

It's not known if the Biebers will be residing in the area while enjoying the music, but it would make sense for them to do so since Justin owns a lovely villa-style home in the area.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber are heading to Coachella this weekend

The 'Baby' hitmaker purchased the property in January 2023, however, he has faced some financial drama since owning it.

According to a report in the US Sun published last October, official documents state that half of the tax payment was due on October 12 and had not been paid.

The other half of the large sum is said to be due by April 2025. The total sum is reported as $380,349. At the time of the report's publication, HELLO! reached out to Justin's representatives for comment.

Their Palm Springs hideaway is a nice second home for the couple, who welcomed their baby Jack last August, but it's not known how much time they spend there.