Justin Bieber's son with Hailey Bieber soaks up the sun in head-turning photo — fans react

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's baby Jack Blues is growing up before his parents' very eyes.

Though the Rhode founder and the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer have kept their newborn largely out of the public eye, and don't share photos of his face, they have made occasional exceptions.

Over the weekend, Justin shared an adorable photo of Jack soaking up the sun with his dad. In it, the first time dad is laying down shirtless on the floor, and his son is butt naked on his chest.

And though his face is covered up with an emoji, his growing blonde hair is glistening under the sun. Justin also included some photos in the carousel of his FaceTiming with Jack, once again highlighting his growing blonde hair.

"Hate to take your feelings ransom," Justin, no stranger to eyebrow-raising social media activity as of late, wrote in his caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"The cutest little blondie thing omg," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "It's so special to see him as a father. So happy for this little family," and: "Handsome little one thriving and healthy. God bless you," as well as: "Doesn't get sweeter," plus another one of his followers also commented: "Suns out buns out."

Last year, Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin, while speaking with People, was asked how grandfather life is treating him, and said it has been "the best." He gushed: "He's just a little muffin," and further shared: "He's eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."

Stephen, whose brother is Alec Baldwin, shares Hailey as well as her older sister Alaia Baldwin, 31, with his wife Kennya Deodato Baldwin, who he married in 1990, and the couple are also grandparents to Alaia's daughter Iris Elle Aranow, four, who she shares with husband Andrew Aronow.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after a two-month engagement — they met and briefly dated several years prior — and welcomed baby Jack, their first child, last August. See more about their love story in the video below.

Ahead of giving birth to little Jack, Hailey opened up about her pregnancy, her own childhood, and what her relationship with her family is currently like. Speaking with W Magazine, she admitted: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," noting: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

Still, she has fond memories of her relatively "normal childhood." She was born in Tucson, Arizona, and was later raised in Nyack, a village by the Hudson in upstate New York, before moving to New York City when she was 17 to pursue her modeling career.

"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," Hailey acknowledged, before adding: "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."