David Beckham's bond with 'daddy's girl' Harper that changed him forever

David Beckham's incredibly close bond with his daughter Harper Beckham is undeniable.

From the moment she was born in 2011, David's world has never been the same, having only previously welcomed his three boys Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22 and Cruz, 22. There's no doubt becoming a 'girl dad' changed his life forever.

"Having a daughter is a whole new thing; it changes you,” he said previously of his little girl.

© Jeff Vespa David's world changed when he became Harper's dad

"I have no power with that little girl, no power whatsoever. “I love all my children, of course – equally – but I’m definitely stricter with the boys than I am with Harper.

He confessed: "I can’t say no to her. I think I only said no to her once; her bottom lip started shivering and I was like: 'Never again.'

"She’s amazing," he continued. “She’s a princess with Victoria – obviously she’s a big mummy’s girl – but she’s also a big daddy’s girl, which I love. I think she’s the best."

His pride and joy

Given all the achievements that have defined him, there will be much to celebrate when David turns 50 early next month, but his role as a father is the one of which he is most proud.

© Pierre Suu The father-daughter duo couldn't be closer

And bringing him particular joy has been 13-year-old Harper, who has nurtured a softer side in a man who raised three sons after inhabiting the male-dominated world of football for most of his life.

With eldest son Brooklyn, 26, now married and living in Los Angeles, and Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, in steady relationships, David is closer than ever to Harper, to whom he dedicated Michael Jackson’s The Girl Is Mine on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2017.

A daddy's girl

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede, who organises the Global Gift Gala in London,

where the Beckhams are regular attendees, told HELLO!: "David has grown a lot over the past decade and, turning 50, he’s much more grounded, thanks in large part to Harper’s positive influence.

Harper's has her father's heart

“He has always had a very paternal side, but this bond is so lovely to witness, and you can see that the two of them are best friends. David recently bought her a new dog and it’s great to see them all integrating so well.

"Having three boys, and then having the daughter they always wanted, means that he sees her as a special part of the family. Coupled with her love of fashion and make-up, like Mummy, Harper has completed the family and given David everything he ever wanted. She’s definitely got him wrapped around her finger.”

Harper's incredible support

The tween supports her father in his business endeavours, last week cheering loudly as Inter Miami, the football club he founded in 2018, took on Los Angeles FC in Florida.

And she was present at a recent party at London’s Lightroom venue, where David was unveiled as the new face of Boss One Bodywear.

© DAX TAMARGO/Shutterstock Harper was by her father's side last week supporting his team Inter Miami

"The family were all there to support David, who kept a watchful eye on Harper all night," one onlooker said.

"She looked very sophisticated and it was a grown-up event, but she’s still only 13 and David made sure she was comfortable. You could see how close the pair of them were."

