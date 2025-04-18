Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper and Romeo Beckham twin in black for Victoria's Miami birthday party
Harper Beckham resting her head on Romeo Beckham© Instagram

The Beckhams were dressed to impress for the lavish celebrations

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Romeo Beckham and his younger sister Harper have the most adorable sibling dynamic, and they both looked so fabulous at their mother Victoria's lavish 51st birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria posted a series of snaps from the celebrations, writing in the caption: "Thank you for making my birthday so special. My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx".

Harper, Romeo, Victoria and David Beckham stood© Instagram
In one of the pictures, Harper and Romeo were dressed in matching all-black outfits beside their incredibly glamorous parents, David and Victoria, as the four stood before the Miami sunset.

Victoria, Romeo, Harper and David Beckham© Instagram
The 13-year-old's floor-length gown was absolutely stunning, and her older brother's outfit was completed with his signature chains, a black cap worn backwards, and a classic pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s.

See a video of Victoria Beckham's cake for her 51st birthday below...

Harper and Romeo's sweet bond

Last month, the middle Beckham brother posted a super sweet picture to Instagram, in which the siblings were enjoying time on what seemed to be their parents' very luxurious-looking yacht.

brother and sister sharing hug on boat© Instagram
Romeo looked just as usual, coolly dressed with a black beanie and a Supreme jersey, while Harper had her arms wrapped around her brother's shoulders. 

We're so obsessed with the siblings' close bond, which Romeo shows off frequently on his social media.

Romeo's massive tribute to Harper in his London apartment

In December, Romeo posted a picture to his Instagram, in which his followers could see the enormous shrine he has for his younger sister Harper in his London flat.

Romeo has a black and white portrait of him and Harper on his wall© Instagram
Hanging on a wall in his hallway is a truly huge black-and-white portrait of Romeo and Harper.

View post on Instagram
 

The wall-sized photograph shows Romeo with his tongue out and Harper pouting for the camera. It was taken in Miami when the duo visited the 'Machine Behind the Art: Inside JR's Printing Press Immersive' exhibition. 

Harper's bond with Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull

Since Romeo and Harper are so close, it makes a lot of sense that the 13-year-old also has a very close relationship with her older brother's DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

A photo of Kim Turbull and Harpe Beckham
Harper Beckham and Kim Turnbull looked closer than ever in the sweet photo

In February, Romeo posted a never-before-seen photo to his Instagram stories of Harper with Kim, captioned only with four white love heart emojis. The two couldn't have looked any closer, cosying up together for the snap.

