Romeo Beckham makes bold statement about girlfriend amid reported family rift

Romeo Beckham silenced those who have criticized his romance with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, amid rumors that she caused a rift in the family.

The 22-year-old looked more in love than ever as he took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair embracing in a dimly lit hallway. He simply captioned the picture, "My [world emoji]," making a bold statement about where his relationship stands with the DJ.

This comes just days after TMZ claimed that Romeo was feuding with his older brother Brooklyn years after Kim dated the eldest Beckham, a rumor which was quickly squashed by their younger brother Cruz.

Family feud?

Romeo posted a sweet snap of his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull

After a fan commented, "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," under a previous post of Romeo and Kim together, Cruz took to the comment section to defend his brother. "Brooklyn and Kim never dated," he clarified.

Brooklyn and his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday bash in Miami on March 30, sparking debate over a possible family feud.

Romeo reposted a picture of his family from the night, including David and his mother Victoria, as well as his younger sister Harper, and Cruz with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Reports of a feud between Romeo and Brooklyn were squashed by Cruz

"Family is everything," he wrote on the post, tagging everyone but Brooklyn and Nicola. "Love you all."

David's star-studded bash came over a month before his actual birthday on May 2. Celebrities like Leonardo Messi, Eva Longoria, Tom Brady, Cindy Crawford and Shaquille O'Neal were in attendance to celebrate his milestone birthday.

On the special night, Romeo made a rousing speech about his dad, which saw the almost 50-year-old visibly emotional.

LA living

Brooklyn and Nicola have been married for three years

Brooklyn and Nicola have not been seen attending events with his family in months, opting out of David's Boss underwear campaign launch in January and Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in March.

The couple reportedly live in Los Angeles, across the country from David and Victoria's Miami base with the legendary footballer being the co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Brooklyn is close with his in-laws, sharing a sweet gesture from billionaire Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia for the young couple's wedding anniversary in April. The 26-year-old posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers sent by her parents, with a note that read: "Dear Nicola and Brooklyn, Wishing you a very happy anniversary! Love, Mom, Dad and all the kids."

"Thank you so much for these amazing flowers from my in-laws x. Love you guys," Brooklyn wrote in the caption.

A budding romance

The couple went public with their relationship in November 2024

Kim and Romeo went public with their romance in November 2024; the 25-year-old is a professional DJ who has toured all over the world and is the daughter of DJ Alex Turnbull, the founder of Ronin Records.

Romeo declared his love for Kim on Valentine's Day, sharing a sweet snap of the pair for the romantic holiday. "I love you so much," he captioned the post, alongside a white heart emoji.

She joined her boyfriend at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in March, praising the former Spice Girl for her achievement. "Congratulations @victoriabeckham, the most beautiful show we [love] you," she wrote via Instagram.

