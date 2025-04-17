David Beckham posts incredible throwback of wife Victoria — see how much she's changed

Victoria Beckham is known for her incredible fashion, lithe figure and perfect pout.

Yet in her latest throwback photos, it's her striking transformation that had everyone talking.

The mother of four turned 51 on Thursday and received a sweet birthday tribute from her husband of 25 years, David Beckham.

A world away

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife, Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for. Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much," the football legend wrote on Instagram.

He included a slew of throwback photos in the post, including two snaps taken during Victoria's childhood that prove just how much she's changed over the years.

In one sepia-toned photo, she wore a blue tracksuit top with her brown hair tied into two pigtails that stuck out of her head. She couldn't have looked cuter with her piercing brown eyes and nonchalant expression.

In another shot, Victoria could've been her son Romeo's twin with her deep brown eyes and bone structure. She sat smiling next to a birthday cake, with a heavy fringe and her hair falling past her shoulders.

David added two more photos of the pair during the early years of their relationship, looking so in love with each other.

His final photo included Victoria with all four of her children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz.

Keeping up appearances

Victoria's look has changed significantly from when she was younger, with the fashion mogul leaning into a more sleek and polished look. She has been open about her experiences with plastic surgery in the past, sharing her regret at getting breast implants when she was young.

"I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs," she wrote in a letter to her younger self that was published in British Vogue. "All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

Victoria had her implants removed in 2014, opting to embrace her natural beauty in the years since. She is a big proponent of skincare to slow the signs of ageing, as she told Charlotte Tilbury in a 2022 YouTube video.

"I don't think skincare is about trying to look younger. It's about looking like the best version of yourself and embracing who you are and looking polished and gorgeous," she said.

The designer has vehemently denied getting a rhinoplasty over the years, doubling down on the fact that her nose has never gone under the knife.

"People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job. I've always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick," she told Charlotte Tilbury. Her adorable button nose was plain to see in David's throwback photos from her childhood.

Humble beginnings

Victoria was born in Essex to a mother who worked as an insurance clerk and a father who was an electronics engineer.

The couple banded together to create their own electronics business when the singer was a child, finding success with the '80s electronics boom.

"My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told Vogue in 2017. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."

