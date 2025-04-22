Andrew Garfield's ultra-private life away from the cameras – including famous new girlfriend

Andrew Garfield rose to fame thanks to his major roles in The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man series of films. But although you're used to the star on-screen, what do you know of his life away from the camera?

The 41-year-old often shies away from speaking about his personal life, with the actor having kept his current partner away from the media spotlight. Despite holding dual American-British citizenship, the star has spoken about preferring to live in his home country.

© Variety via Getty Images The star keeps his private life out of the spotlight

Here's everything you need to know about his private life…

Relationship history

Andrew is currently dating fellow actor, Monica Barbaro, who is known for films like Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown. The pair were first linked this year, when Andrew was seen with his arm around the star at a W Magazine event.

Although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, the pair are said to be "quietly dating" and have been seen watching plays together and recently jetted off to Japan for a holiday.

© Getty Images for W Magazine Andrew is currently dating Monica Barbaro

Andrew has also previously dated actresses Shannon Woodward, Emma Stone and Alyssa Miller.

Speaking to Parade about his relationship with Shannon, whom he dated between 2008 and 2011, the Tick, Tick Boom star said: "I think my girlfriend is proud of me and the fact that I've remained grounded. I'm just busier. That's the main thing.

© WireImage Shannon was Andrew's first love

"I haven't got as much time to mope about and complain that I'm bored. She travels with me when she's not working... Whenever we have time, we're together."

Andrew's most famous relationship was with his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. Speaking to Teen Vogue about their pairing, the actor enthused: "It was like I woke up when she came in. It was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang onto the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting."

© Getty Images Andrew and Emma starred together in The Amazing Spider-Man

The pair sadly called it quits in 2015, but had an amicable break-up.

The star has also been linked to Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, singer Rita Ora, and dated "professional witch" Kate Tomas. The pair kept their relationship out of the spotlight, with Kate sharing the news while replying to an Instagram comment.

© Getty Images Andrew was linked to Phoebe

"We broke up months ago, but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved," she told a fan.

London home

The actor holds dual citizenship, but prefers to live in his London home near Hampstead Heath. The actor has been open about his love of the area and told Time Out in 2018: "I love swimming in Hampstead Ponds.

"You feel close to nature – it's such a rare, beautiful thing. Also, Barrafina is a favourite restaurant of mine. There's a dessert that's like a loaf of brioche bread swimming in cream and milk."

© GC Images Andrew loves his life in London

In an interview with the Irish Times in 2022, Andrew was asked about what he missed in London. In response, he replied: "Oh, I miss my nephews. I miss my dad. I miss my brother. I miss the restaurant Barrafina. I miss theatre. I miss Hampstead Heath. I miss the Hampstead Ponds.

"Oh my God, I miss so much. I miss Belsize Park. I miss Primrose Hill. Everything I miss. I miss walking around the West End. I just miss London."