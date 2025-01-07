Emma Stone's red carpet run-in with ex Andrew Garfield caught on camera — see

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are two of the most guarded stars in Hollywood, preferring to highlight their work during interviews and publicity trails.

Their common interests brought them together in 2011, when they began dating while filming 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, mimicking their onscreen personas Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy.

However, despite their relationship ending nearly a decade ago, it seems like they remain on the best of terms based on their run-in at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5.

Celebrity photographer Greg Williams documented several of the images he captured from the Golden Globes red carpet and backstage on his social media page after the ceremony.

Several A-listers made their way into the many photos, including a triumphant Demi Moore after her very first Globe win, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning cozying up to each other mid-ceremony, and Hollywood's newest breakout Mikey Madison posing on the carpet.

Among the images, though, was a shot of Emma and Andrew jubilantly catching up on the carpet, joined by none other than Emma's husband Dave McCary. It seems like the exes are great friends after all these years.

Fans also responded to seeing them together after all these years with comments like: "OMG EMMA AND ANDREW IM CRYING," as well as: "In another life Emma and Andrew would have made it," plus: "This picture of andrew and emma just healed my heart."

The pair have remained extremely supportive and complimentary of each other over the years. In 2017, Andrew told Vanity Fair about seeing Emma win her first Oscar: "We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing."

"I'm her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing."

© Getty Images Emma and Andrew dated from 2011 to 2015

Emma, who debuted a dramatic new pixie cut on the carpet with a darker shade, attended as a producer nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for A Real Pain, starring Jesse Eisenberg and another one of her exes, Kieran Culkin (Kieran eventually took home Best Supporting Actor).

Andrew attended as a presenter, joining Kerry Washington to give Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy to Demi for The Substance, and Best Actor to Sebastian Stan for A Different Man. He also went viral after putting on his reading glasses at the start of the segment, with many social media users dubbing him a "sex symbol" for the moment.

© Getty Images Emma hit up the carpet as a nominated producer for "A Real Pain," debuting a new hair cut

Emma and Andrew dated for four years, keeping their relationship very private, before reportedly calling it quits in 2015. 41-year-old Andrew's love life has remained out of the spotlight since.

A year later, in 2016, Emma, 36, met Saturday Night Live segment director Dave and they began dating in 2017. They announced their engagement in December 2019, and tied the knot with a private ceremony in September 2020.

© Getty Images Andrew was a presenter, quickly going viral for his on-stage moment with his glasses

They've since also welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, who was born in March 2021. They currently live in Austin, Texas in a 5,000-square foot home they purchased in 2022.