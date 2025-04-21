Dianne Buswell shares candid comment on her 'future' with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been one of our favourite couples since they first got together back in 2018.

Despite the longevity of their relationship, Joe has yet to pop the question to his beloved, but that hasn't stopped the pair from commenting on their hopes for the future of their pairing. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Dianne shared a heartwarming clip of an elderly couple dancing together, with the gentleman having a phone tied to his head to capture his wife's reaction.

© Instagram Dianne was moved by the touching video

The pair sweetly danced to Passenger's romantic 2012 hit Let Her Go.

"This is definitely Joe and I in the future," the Australian professional dancer posted alongside a string of faces holding back tears emojis.

Couple's future

Despite not yet making it down the aisle, it's clear that Dianne and Joe one day plan to wed and welcome their own children.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have been an item since 2018

During a special edition of Strictly Come Dancing that celebrated the show's 20th anniversary, the pair reacted to their iconic Quickstep, which was danced in the Tower Ballroom.

"That'll be the sort of video clip we show our great, great grandchildren," Joe mused, as Dianne beamed at him and agreed: "Yes!"

Marriage?

Dianne recently had to shut down speculation that Joe had popped the question after eagle-eyed fans spotted glittering rings on her hands.

When pressed by Susanna Reid about the possibility, the star responded: "So I had a couple of rings on my right hand, but because they were swollen, I had to take them off and I put them on my left hand.

© Instagram The couple sparked engagement rumours last month

"I'm taking pictures with my family and I put them online so everyone thought I was engaged. I'm not engaged."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2021, Dianne said: "I'm quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing [marriage]. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."