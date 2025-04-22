Elizabeth Hurley's dating history – including tragic deaths of 2 exes 

Elizabeth Hurley seemingly confirmed that she was in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter Sunday.

The image featured the singer kissing the Royals actress on the cheek while wearing a pair of bunny ears. Elizabeth added further fuel to the fire with a caption that read: "Happy Easter," alongside a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images The model was believed to have been single since 2024

The fashion designer and model has had an eclectic love life, including Paddington star Hugh Grant and Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

Get the lowdown on Elizabeth's love life below…

© Getty Images Hugh Grant At the time of her relationship with Hugh Grant, Elizabeth was just at the beginning of her career. The pair met in 1987 on the set of Rowing with the Wind, where the couple played lovers Lord Byron and Claire Clairmont. It was during her relationship with the actor that Elizabeth was seen around the world when she arrived at a premiere in a black Versace dress held together by oversized safety pins. The dress became one of the most famous fashion items in the world and is credited with launching the star's career. In 1995, Hugh was arrested for receiving oral sex in a public space from a sex worker, despite still being in a relationship with the star. Although the pair moved past the incident, they split five years later. The couple described their split as "amicable" and Hugh was named as a godfather for the model's son, Damian, when he was born in 2002.

© Instagram Steve Bing Elizabeth and businessman Steve Bing had a brief, non-exclusive relationship in 2001. The pair's union resulted in the birth of the model's son, Damian; however, Steve initially denied the parentage until a DNA test proved he was the father. Steve and Damian never forged a relationship and on 22 June 2020, Steve died by suicide. In a tribute, Elizabeth wrote: "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

© WireImage Arun Nayar In 2002, Elizabeth started a relationship with Indian businessman Arun Nayar. The pair tied the knot in 2007, holding two ceremonies, one at Sudeley Castle and the second at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. The duo settled down in Gloucestershire. In 2011, the mother-of-one filed for divorce, citing her husband's "unreasonable behaviour". However, the pair have remained close and have been seen together at swanky events, including a New Year's Eve party and the premiere of Damian's debut film, Strictly Confidential. Damian and Arun were close, with the businessman once sharing an insight into their rural life. "I'll take Damian out on the tractor while Elizabeth cooks," he said. "It's a bit like the Waltons."

© Getty Images Shane Warne Three months after her divorce from Arun, Elizabeth became engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Elizabeth and Shane first met in 2010 at Royal Ascot and during their relationship, they exchanged several flirty messages over social media. The pair moved in together in 2012; however, it wasn't meant to be, and they ultimately split in 2013. Speaking about the break-up to the Mirror, Shane said: "It wasn't something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out. We're still great friends, we still stay in touch, we're good for each other, and our kids get along great." On 4 March 2022, Shane died from a heart attack at the age of 52. Paying tribute to her former fiancé, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

© Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus Not much is known about Elizabeth's relationship with Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus. However, it's believed that the pair first met in 2022, when they played the romantic leads in Christmas in Paradise. Elizabeth and Damian hinted that the mother-of-one was off the market in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, with Damian explaining: "We are seeing people at the moment, but we're both quite private. "I've seen first-hand how devastating relationships in the public eye can become, and we've both made a decision that until somebody is incredibly serious, we're not going to speak publicly about who we're seeing."