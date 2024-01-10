Emma Stone's A-list dating history revealed

Hollywood's resident cool girl, Emma Stone, is the talk of the town right now. Thanks to her stellar performance in the black comedy film, Poor Things, the 35-year-old bagged Best Female Actor at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

As she headed to the stage, an emotional Emma kicked off her acceptance speech with a tribute to her husband of three years, Dave McCary. "Dave, I have to start with you really quick," she began. "I love you very much, thank you for everything."

WATCH: Emma Stone delivers heartfelt message to husband Dave McCary following Golden Globes win

Sending the audience into roaring applause, Emma was also cheered on by two of her ex-boyfriends, and fellow actors, Andrew Garfield and Kieran Culkin. The A-lister has long been admired for her ability to remain good friends with her exes, who in turn, have nothing but praise for the down-to-earth star.

So, who exactly has Emma dated? We're taking a trip down memory lane…

Dave McCary

Emma crossed paths with her future husband, Dave McCary, in December 2016. During a stint on Saturday Night Live, the flame-haired actress was introduced to segment director Dave, before starring in the 'Wells for Boys' sketch that he'd penned for the show.

© Getty Emma Stone and Dave McCary met in 2016

By October 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were dating, although they'd decided to keep their relationship under wraps.

In January 2019, Emma and Dave made one of their earliest public appearances together, attending a basketball game at Staples Center in LA. As the Golden State Warriors took on the Los Angeles Clippers, Emma and Dave appeared completely besotted with one another, and were pictured laughing throughout the game.

© Getty Images The couple made their first public appearance at a January 2019 LA Clippers game

That same month, Dave finally joined Emma at a major Hollywood event. Supporting his girlfriend at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Dave, 38, posed for photos with Emma, and her Aloha co-star, Bradley Cooper.

In a rare personal post, Dave revealed on December 4 2019 that he and Emma were engaged, showing off the ring he gave her on Instagram, and in September 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that they'd tied the knot.

© Instagram Emma and Dave announced their engagement in December 2019

Their daughter, Louise Jean McCary, was born in March 2021 – a tribute to Emma's grandmother as it was a reversal of her own name, Jean Louise. Asked about becoming a mother during an interview on Lorraine, Emma replied: "It's very, very exciting. I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year."

Andrew Garfield

Emma dated her Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, for four years. After meeting on the set of the superhero flick in 2010, the co-stars were spotted packing on the PDA in November 2011.

© Getty Emma dated Andrew Garfield for four years

Opening up about the early days of their relationship, in June 2012, Andrew told MTV News: "We got on really well as people, in between [takes]. That was the fun stuff: In between, we'd just mess around and I felt, 'Ah, this is different.' I wasn't really aware of what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes and that wakes you up. That was the beginning."

Throughout their relationship, the couple were hounded by paparazzi, an experience that Emma struggled with. Speaking to the New York Times in 2015, she said: "It's uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home. That's never going to feel good, and I don't think that's ok. Yet there's also a goal to live life normally."

© Getty The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars were hounded by the paparazzi during their relationship

While Emma and Andrew decided to call it quits that year, they've since remained on good terms and have nothing but the highest respect and admiration for each other. During an interview with Vogue in October 2016, Emma described Andrew as "Someone I still love very much."

Returning the favor, Andrew spoke of his unwavering support for Emma. "I'm her biggest fan as an artist," he told Vanity Fair in 2017. "I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself.

© Photo: Getty Images Despite calling it quits in 2015, the pair have remained good friends

"So for me, I've—it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing."

More recently, the pair enjoyed a reunion at the Poor Things premiere in London which quickly went viral. After spotting Andrew in the crowds, a fan captured footage of an excited Emma pointing at her ex, while exiting the theatre with her co-stars – so sweet!

Kieran Culkin

Emma and Kieran Culkin met on the set of Paper Man in 2009, and began dating a year later. Little is known about their relationship, which ended in 2011.

© Getty Emma dated Kieran Culkin for a year

As of 2013, Kieran is married to Jazz Charton, with whom he shares a daughter Kinsey Sioux, four, and a son Wilder Wolf, two.

© Getty The exes enjoyed a catch-up at the Met Gala in 2022

In 2022, Emma and Kieran were reunited at the Met Gala, Posing for photos, the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed a catch-up.

Teddy Geiger

Emma was in a relationship with singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger from 2007 to 2009. During their relationship, the couple made a joint appearance on MTV's TRL, and were also photographed at the 4th Annual Gilda's Club Red Ball.