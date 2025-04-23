Elizabeth Hurley shares romantic update following new relationship reveal with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are basking in the glow of a new romance, and they’re not hiding their happiness.

The duo, who met while filming the 2022 festive comedy Christmas in Paradise, have taken their on-screen chemistry off-screen — and fans are loving every second.

Elizabeth, 59, gave her Instagram followers a peek into their budding relationship with a video that felt straight out of a country love song.

© Instagram Photo shared by Elizabeth Hurley of her and Billy Ray driving off into the sunset

The sun-drenched clip captured the couple cruising through the countryside in an off-road vehicle, an American flag fluttering behind them. Dressed casually and smiling in the open air, they looked every bit the picture of freedom and fun.

Elizabeth is glowing since going public with her romance

This sweet moment came just days after their more official debut as a couple, when the Austin Powers star shared a heartwarming Easter Sunday snap of Billy Ray, 63, planting a tender kiss on her cheek.

The British actress beamed as the country crooner leaned in, both of them glowing in the soft spring light. The post sent fans into a frenzy, with followers quick to offer messages of support and excitement.

© WireImage Elizabeth previously dated Arun Nayar

Quiet romance

The romance, while new to the public, has apparently been blossoming quietly behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth posted a sun-soaked bikini photo from the Maldives and cheekily set it to Billy Ray’s 1992 hit, She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore. While many fans focused on the stunning scenery, others couldn’t help but notice the musical choice, which seemed like a telling nod to the man behind the music.

Their connection dates back to their time on set, when they worked together on Christmas in Paradise. In an interview with Movieweb at the time, Elizabeth spoke warmly about her decision to join the film: "The opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom I’ve long been a fan of, was a big draw," she said.

© Getty Images Elizabeth also dated Hugh Grant

"My son was the age where he used to watch Hannah Montana all the time, so of course, I used to watch it with him. I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music. That was a big plus."

It seems their on-screen camaraderie quickly evolved into something more meaningful. The pair’s comfortable, joyful energy together — both in interviews and in candid moments — has only intensified speculation that this relationship may be the real deal.

Who has Billy Ray dated?

Billy Ray’s new chapter in love follows the end of his marriage to Australian singer Firerose, which he confirmed had concluded in August. Before that, he was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 until their divorce in 2022.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

The couple share three children — Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25 — and Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s children from a previous relationship, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36. Additionally, he is father to Christopher Cody, 33, from a previous relationship.

Who has Elizabeth Hurley dated?

Elizabeth has also experienced her share of public romances. She was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010, and famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years. She later had a relationship with American businessman and film producer Steve Bing, with whom she shares her only son, Damian, 23.

In a sweet and subtle nod of support, Damian even reacted to his mother’s Easter photo with Billy Ray by dropping a party emoji and a red heart emoji in the comments — a gesture that fans quickly interpreted as his blessing.