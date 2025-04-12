Elizabeth Hurley wows in red hot string bikini during glamorous Maldives escape

Elizabeth Hurley has jetted off to the Maldives with her son Damian for a lavish holiday and so far she has been killing it with her bikini portfolio.

The latest was a red hot two-piece coined the 'Blaze' bikini from her eponymous beachwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The actress looked phenomenal in the set as she posed for a photo on Friday on the white sand.

Captioning the post she penned: "Thank you @baglionimaldives for an amazing vacation full of sun, sea and sand (and moonlight, delicious food and the best outdoor bathrooms) and thank you to @elizabethhurleybeach (me!!) for my new Blaze bikini," alongside red love heart emojis.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked phenomenal in the bikini

Fans took to the comments section with messages for the model. "You are stunning" one fan penned. A second added: "Oh my beautiful Liz." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Gorgeous."

Elizabeth, 50, and Damian stayed at the ever so glamorous Baglioni luxury all-inclusive resort.

It's likely the pair would have stayed in one of the luxury villas the resort has to offer starting at $999 per night.

Elizabeth's bikini portfolio

This isn't the first time Elizabeth has dazzled fans with a sizzling bikini this week. On Thursday, the star slipped on a khaki two-piece and filmed herself running through the waves.

Captioning the post, she penned: "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives [pink love heart emoji]." See the video below.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley has major Baywatch moment whislt holidaying in the Maldives

The skimpy bikini featured stylish gold chain detailing and added a pair of fabulous oversized sunglasses, successfully completing her beach-ready look.

Once again fans were delighted with the star's update. One even questioned whether the model was, in fact a vampire due to her youthful appearance. "Has anyone checked her for vampire genes ???" they penned.

A second added: "Forever 21," alongside a flame emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Pride of Herefordshire," referring to where the starlet's £6 million country mansion is situated in the UK.