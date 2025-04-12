Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley wows in red hot string bikini during glamorous Maldives escape
Subscribe
Elizabeth Hurley wows in red hot string bikini during glamorous Maldives escape
Elizabeth is enjoying a holiday in the Maldives© Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley wows in red hot string bikini during glamorous Maldives escape

The former Gossip Girl star never disappoints when it comes to her style!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
15 minutes ago
Share this:

Elizabeth Hurley has jetted off to the Maldives with her son Damian for a lavish holiday and so far she has been killing it with her bikini portfolio. 

The latest was a red hot two-piece coined the 'Blaze' bikini from her eponymous beachwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The actress looked phenomenal in the set as she posed for a photo on Friday on the white sand.

Captioning the post she penned: "Thank you @baglionimaldives for an amazing vacation full of sun, sea and sand (and moonlight, delicious food and the best outdoor bathrooms) and thank you to @elizabethhurleybeach (me!!) for my new Blaze bikini," alongside red love heart emojis.

A photo of Elizabeth Hurley wearing a red bikini© Instagram
Elizabeth looked phenomenal in the bikini

Fans took to the comments section with messages for the model. "You are stunning" one fan penned.  A second added: "Oh my beautiful Liz." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Gorgeous."

Elizabeth, 50, and Damian stayed at the ever so glamorous Baglioni luxury all-inclusive resort.

It's likely the pair would have stayed in one of the luxury villas the resort has to offer starting at $999 per night. 

Elizabeth's bikini portfolio

This isn't the first time Elizabeth has dazzled fans with a sizzling bikini this week. On Thursday, the star slipped on a khaki two-piece and filmed herself running through the waves.

Captioning the post, she penned: "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives [pink love heart emoji]." See the video below.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley has major Baywatch moment whislt holidaying in the Maldives

The skimpy bikini featured stylish gold chain detailing and added a pair of fabulous oversized sunglasses, successfully completing her beach-ready look.

Once again fans were delighted with the star's update. One even questioned whether the model was, in fact a vampire due to her youthful appearance. "Has anyone checked her for vampire genes ???" they penned.

A second added: "Forever 21," alongside a flame emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Pride of Herefordshire," referring to where the starlet's £6 million country mansion is situated in the UK. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More