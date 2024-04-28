Noah Cyrus addresses Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell love triangle rumors with fiery message you can't miss

Noah Cyrus has a message for those spreading or believing rumors that she was involved in a love triangle with her mom Tish Cyrus' husband, and it's a feisty one.

Earlier this year, some fans believed that Tish, 56, and Noah – whose older sister is Miley Cyrus – were estranged over rumors that Noah had allegedly had a fling with her now-stepfather Dominic Purcell, 54, prior to him meeting and eventually marrying Tish.

Tish, who was previously married to Noah and Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 to 2022, married the Prison Break alum last year, and her youngest daughter did not attend the wedding.

Over the weekend, Noah, 24, took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from her time at Coachella, featuring clips from Lana del Rey's performance.

She captioned the post with: "Dear lord, when I get to heaven please let me bring my man," a lyric from Lana's 2013 song "Young and Beautiful," from The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

Though the comments section under the post was largely full of positive messages from fans, Noah didn't mince her words when she replied to one that read: "Like that guy [you] and [your] mom both have sexy time with?"

Noah quickly clapped back, writing: "Hey real grandma," referring to the commenter's username, adding: "I'm so sorry but will you [please] just choke on the fattest [expletive]. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."

This is the first time Noah has addressed the rumors of her supposed fling with Dominic, however she did also recently raise eyebrows after liking a gym photo of her sister Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

© Getty Noah, Miley and Tish in 2017

After facing backlash and questions from fans, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: "There's no greater joy than seeing y'all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest [expletive] it's so entertaining and funny."

Tish and Dominic initially "met" when they followed each other on Instagram back in 2016, but it wasn't until years later that they properly met when she messaged him under the guise of discussing a potential new television series.

© Instagram Tish and Dominic married last year

They soon after went to lunch, and Tish revealed during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that they made out "for like three hours," and told each other "I love you" one day later.

"I cannot even tell you how amazing he is," she said at the time, declaring: "I am living my best life," and explained how "there is not one second" she doesn't feel loved by her husband.

