Elizabeth Hurley and Miley Cyrus' dad kiss in surprise photo — and her son Damian's reaction is priceless

Elizabeth Hurley is turning heads with an apparent relationship reveal.

Over the weekend, on Easter Sunday, the Gossip Girl alum appeared to confirm that she is in a relationship with none other than Billy Ray Cyrus.

Elizabeth took to Instagram on Easter Sunday and shared a photo featuring Billy Ray, who appears planting a kiss on her cheek.

In it, she is wearing a blue flannel button-down shirt paired with light blue jeans, while he is wearing chambray button-down paired with striped pants, and has bunny years sitting atop his long black hair.

"Happy Easter," Elizabeth simply wrote in her caption, making it a joint post with Billy. Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their shock, with one simply writing: "Wait… what?"

Others followed suit with: "That looks like Miley Cyrus' dad ???????" and: "Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?" as well as: "Ain't no way!" plus another one of her followers added: "What on earth!! When did this happen?"

Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley, who is 23 and a model as well as a budding filmmaker, also commented an apparent stamp of approval, leaving behind a party emoji and red heart emoji.

The English actress was previously in a 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant, in 2002, welcomed son Damian with one-time fling Steve Bing, was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, and was previously also engaged to late cricketer Shane Warne. See a video of Elizabeth talking about her relationship with Damian below.

Meanwhile, the Hannah Montana actor was previously married to Trish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022, and last year divorced singer FIREROSE after less than a year of marriage, and she has since accused him of verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.

Billy reportedly does not have a relationship with several of his children, and recently sparked concern with his behavior during a questionable performance during Donald Trump's inauguration festivities in January.

His son Trace Cyrus later penned an emotional statement on Instagram expressing his own concern, sharing: "Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you," however he added: "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now."

He continued: "It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," and noted: "You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it."