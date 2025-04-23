Meet Bryce Dallas Howard's famous husband and two lookalike kids

From her signature red locks to her standout performance in The Help, Bryce Dallas Howard is recognized worldwide as one of Hollywood’s leading actresses. However, her husband, Seth Gabel, isn’t overshadowed by her stardom – he's also an accomplished actor in his own right, known for his roles in The Watcher and Salem.

Bryce and Seth met long before either of them made their mark on Hollywood. The couple first crossed paths at New York University Tisch School of the Arts in 2001, where they both studied acting. Their romance blossomed after a coffee shop date and, according to the actress, it was love at first sight.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2006

"The second I saw him on campus at New York University I broke into hives," she told The Guardian back in 2011.

"That night I wrote in my journal: 'Today I met the man that I'm going to marry'. It was love at first sight — but not for him.

"I pursued him for months and months, and there was no interest. Then I called him at an insane hour of the night and asked him out for coffee. He agreed, we went out and he called one of our friends afterwards and said: 'The tables have turned. I am so nervous she doesn't like me anymore and I really like her'," she added.

HELLO! takes a closer look at the actress's marriage and everything she's said about motherhood.

Who is Seth Gabel?

© Getty Images Wedding The couple tied the knot in 2006 with a ceremony in Greenwich, Connecticut. Bryce looked stunning in an ethereal wedding gown that featured a strapless design and full skirt. The dress was adorned with intricate lace embroidery. Bryce and Seth share two children, a son, Theodore Norman, and a daughter, Beatrice Jean.

© Getty Images Childhood Seth was raised in Florida and aspired to be an actor from a young age. The star opened up about his childhood in an interview with Anthem Magazine back in 2012. "When I was 11, my friend Josh Gad — he’s also an actor now — asked me to check out an acting camp with him, just to try it out for a day," he shared. "I loved being there. I spent the summer there and starred in a couple of plays. I started to fall in love with the process of acting."

© Getty Images Father-in-law The 43-year-old shares a close relationship with his father-in-law Ron Howard. Seth has previously gushed over the advice he received from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker in an interview with Larry King in 2017. "Just by example, my father-in-law Ron," he explained. "Just him being a good person. I very quickly learned there’s no point in having an ego in this business."

© Getty Images Home The couple moved to Los Angeles in 2022 but also own a stunning property in Upstate New York that they acquired back in 2017. "We knew that we wanted to live in this area and so we kept driving around and my husband kept pointing at this house and he kept saying, 'Oh I wish that house was for sale,'" Bryce said in a home tour video for Architectural Digest. The home was built in 1937 and is a replica of an 18th-century abode in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which is where Bryce filmed her first movie, The Village in 2004.