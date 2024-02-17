Bryce Dallas Howard shares rare glimpse of son Theo in adorable throwback photo

Bryce Dallas Howard got personal as she wished her son Theo a happy birthday on Friday.

The Argylle star, 42, shared a rare photo featuring the now-17-year-old as a child during an earlier birthday celebration with his mom.

In the sweet snap, Bryce is kneeling low with baby Theo, as they both wear Elmo-themed party cone hats with big smiles on their faces. Behind the adorable duo, there are several green and purple balloons in the background.

She captioned the photo: "T-Man! You’ve had the nickname since we took this photo, but now it’s getting real – you’re 17!!"

© @brycedhoward Instagram Bryce and baby T

"I am in such awe of the deeply kind, ever-stylish, creative, smart, and wonderful man you’re becoming", she continued, "And I am so grateful to be your mom. We love you so, so much Theo Happy Birthday!!"

Bryce has two kids, her eldest son Theo, and daughter Beatrice, 12, whom she rarely shares photos of. The film star, daughter of director Ron Howard, shares her kids with her husband Seth Gabel.

© @brycedhoward Instagram Bryce's tribute to Theo in 2023

Fans took to the comments section to also wish Theo a happy birthday.

"Theo!!! Happy Birthday T, I hope this birthday is great!!" one person exclaimed.

Another added: "This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day. Happy birthday Theo!"

© Todd Williamson Bryce and her husband Seth

Bryce has been open about experiencing postpartum depression as a mom, taking to Goop in 2010 she explained that: "Postpartum depression is hard to describe—the way the body and mind and spirit fracture and crumble in the wake of what most believe should be a celebratory time."

She continued: "Do I wish I had never endured postpartum depression? Absolutely. But to deny the experience is to deny who I am."

"I still mourn the loss of what could have been, but I also feel deep gratitude for those who stood by me, for the lesson that we must never be afraid to ask for help, and for the feeling of summer that still remains."

Fortunately, it seems that she's only gone onwards and upwards since her experience of postpartum depression. Furthermore, Bryce and Seth seem to be doing their best to make sure their kids have as normal an upbringing as possible.

"It's interesting because I got to experience such a similar childhood to the one my kids are experiencing," she told PEOPLE. "There wasn't a 'my parent is famous conversation.' When you see somebody every single day, you don't clock those changes."

"Because I was raised in the environment of making movies and stuff that wasn't a huge part of my thinking all the time. I get the sense that it's the same with my kids," Bryce continued. "There haven't really been conversations much, at all. My parents exposed us to the job side [of making films] but didn't expose us to the publicity side."