Inside Bryce Dallas Howard's incredible New York home she shares with husband and rarely-seen children

Bryce Dallas Howard has given fans a tour of her incredible "Wes Anderson meets Jane Austen" style home in Upstate New York.

The Argylle actress, 42, primarily lives on the West Coast with her husband, Seth Gabel – whom she married in 2006 – and their two children, Beatrice, 12, and Theodore, 16.

However, fate came calling when she wanted to put down roots on the East Coast and she and her actor spouse were able to snap up the house of their dreams in 2017.

© Getty Images Bryce and Seth married in 2006

"We knew that we wanted to live in this area and so we kept driving around and my husband kept pointing at this house and he kept saying, 'Oh I wish that house was for sale,'" she said in a home tour video for Architectural Digest.

It was meant to be as a few days later, Bryce received an unexpected phone call about the home they had been pining over.

"Someone called us and said, 'We saw that you were visiting houses in the area. There's a house that's not on the market yet. We want to see if you would be interested,'" she recalled. "And it was this house!"

In another twist of fate, the luxury home – which was built in 1937 – is a replica of an 18th-century home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which is where Bryce filmed her first movie, 2004's The Village.

When it came to reflecting their tastes, the couple turned to decorator Claire Thomas, who had worked her magic on their West Coast residence.

"Bryce and Seth kept talking about how dark it was," she told AD after transforming the dimly lit spaces with bright colors, including pastel pinks and greens.

"I was inspired by the Technicolor movies from the early '40s. They’re completely bananas! The color combinations and palettes are so beautiful and fun," Claire added.

Bryce also revealed that much of the inspiration for the interiors came from her grandmother's colorful collection of Depression glass.

"I actually had it for years and years and years hidden behind doors and cabinets and whatnot and the moment that Claire Thomas saw this, she was like, 'Oh my gosh this is the inspiration for the entire house,” Bryce explained, adding. “So that's really beautiful."

The finished home not only incorporates Bryce's love of color and nature, but the redecorating process made her look at the property as much more than just a design project.

© Photo: Getty Images Bryce with her famous family

"In the end, it became so much less about aesthetics and more about the place we spend our lives," she said. “It's beautiful to be in a space where I'm able to dream about a future."

Sharing a carousel of photos of her stunning abode on Instagram, Bryce penned: "Today, January 31st, would have been my Grandma Jean's 97th birthday which makes it all the more meaningful to share this @archdigest tour with you.

© Photo: Getty Images Bryce and Seth also own a home on the West Coast

"My Grandma Jean inspired so much of how we decorated this house."

She added: "This is my second design collaboration with the exceptional @clairethomas. Claire has such a special gift for bringing out the story in anything and our home is just another example of that — every room is a different story of our family and what we most treasure. Thank you, thank you, thank you Claire!"

