Bryce Dallas Howard's fashion choice will make your eyes pop, as fans all say the same thing

Bryce Dallas Howard was on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, and she certainly made an entrance!

The Hollywood star opted for the most gorgeous fashion choice as she graced Drew's presence on the CBS chat show, and fans had a lot to say about it.

The Argylle actress wore a figure-hugging bright yellow dress, featuring long sleeves and a square neckline, which was accessorized with coordinating platform heels.

VIDEO: Bryce Dallas Howard on The Drew Barrymore Show

After footage of Bryce chatting on the show was shared on social media, fans were quick to comment on her latest look.

"Omg, that color looks so good on Bryce," one wrote, while another remarked: "Love that dress!" A third added: "Ok, Bryce is gorgeous in that dress."

Bryce Dallas Howard looked incredible in yellow as she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show

During her chat with Drew, Bryce opened up about her film, Argylle, and the rumors that Taylor Swift - a well-known cat owner - was in fact the person to inspire the film, which focuses around a cute cat named Alfie.

In the film, which came out in cinemas on February 2, Bryce's character, spy novelist Elly, is traveling with her cat Alfie, when she's targeted by a sinister underground crime ring.

© MEGA A full look at Bryce's eye-catching look

Alfie is with her throughout her journey dodging spies and assassins.

She stars in the film alongside Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena.

The actress has a fabulous sense of style

Drew said of Taylor and her own cats: "She does this carry this on her back with her cats Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. I am such a Swiftie, it’s insane." "Yea, ditto," the star replied, and then confirmed that Taylor did not write the script. "She's maybe Elly," Drew suggested. "She's not," Bryce responded.

"Matthew Vaughn saw a picture of Taylor Swift with a backpack and because she is the patron saint of cat ladies pretty much, was like, 'Who is this person who will not leave their home without their cat? And this seems like a good situation.' And so yeah in large part that was inspired by Taylor," Bryce told the chat show host.

© Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard is married to Seth Gabel

Bryce's adorable co-star Chip, who plays Alfie in the film, actually belongs to the film's director Matthew Vaughn and his wife, Claudia Schiffer.

The feline star stole the show at the London premiere last month when Claudia brought Chip along in an argyle yellow print backpack in homage to the movie.

Speaking about her character on The Graham Norton Show, Bryce said "She is a cat lady. She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in, that she walks around with. "She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her. That's a little bit like what my character is like."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.