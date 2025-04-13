Violet Affleck towers over her mom Jennifer Garner as she goes mask-less in NYC

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet is now towering over her beloved mother as new pictures of the pair together in New York City show.

Violet is off at Yale University in Connecticut as a freshman, and she was joined by two friends and her mom in the city, where they were snapped taking selfies. In one picture, Jennifer held up her own phone to take the selfie with the three girls behind her, and in other pictures Jennifer was seen acting as a photographer as the friends wrapped their arms around each other.

Violet, who is often seen out in public wearing an N-95 mask, did not wear her mask for the girl's day out, but she wrapped up warm in barrel jeans and a cream puffer coat.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Jennifer and daughter Violet take a selfie during an outing with friends

Jennifer, 53, wore blue straight jeans and boots, paired with a full-length peacoat jacket.

Jennifer's children

The actress is also mom to Fin, 15, and 12-year-old son Samuel and her two youngest were back in Los Angeles with their dad Ben. The three were spotted on April 12 enjoying lunch at Santa Monica Seafood in Santa Monica.

Violet has long been a spitting image of her mom, and although Jen and Ben kept their children out of the spotlight as much as possible, she has attended several high profile events.

© Getty Images Jennifer poses with children Violet and Fin, and holds son Samuel, during her Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony

Violet's big moment

In 2018, all three kids joined their mom for her star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in December 2022, Violet made a big step, accompanying her mom for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two matching in black dresses.

In 2024 at the age of 18 she also made her first public civic appearance where she spoke at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting in opposition to proposed mask bans.

© Getty Jennifer alongside her lookalike daughter Violetat t he White House state dinner in 2022

Health concerns

"Violet Affleck, Los Angeles resident, first-time voter, and 18," she said, introducing herself, before arguing in favor of continuing to make masks and COVID-19 tests free and easily available.

She revealed that in 2019, before the pandemic, she contracted a post-viral condition and that the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown the consequences of "even minor viruses" into the spotlight.

Violet Affleck gives impassioned speech revealing why she wears a mask

"I’m OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses," she said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief. One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think."