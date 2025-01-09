Inside Ben Affleck's rescue mission to reach ex Jennifer Garner and their three children

Ben Affleck came to the rescue of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children on Tuesday after the encroaching wildfires in Los Angeles sparked safety concerns for residents.

The Batman actor was seen rushing to Jennifer's home from his own Pacific Palisades house close by as evacuation orders came through for those living in the path of the wildfire.

The former couple married in 2005 and sadly split in 2018; they share kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Ben donned a green hooded jacket as he drove to their home to take the children away from the disaster.

Jennifer has been staying in a rental home close to Ben's abode while her Brentwood farmhouse is being renovated.

After ensuring his children were safe, the next day Ben checked on neighbours around his Brentwood suburb, ensuring they were okay.

© BACKGRID Ben was seen rushing to Jennifer's house to rescue his three children

The Los Angeles City Fire Department issued a warning about the wildfires, asking people to evacuate as the blaze grew in intensity.

"People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire," the statement read.

"Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly."

© David Livingston The couple were married from 2005 until 2018

The inferno has burned over 5,000 acres and counting, with more than 30,000 people forced to leave their homes and find shelter.

Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, was set to attend the premiere of her latest film, Unstoppable, before it was cancelled due to "safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks."

This comes just a day after the pair finalized their divorce, six months after announcing their split in August 2024.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben share kids Violet, Fin and Sam

Neither will pay spousal support in the wake of their divorce, and J-Lo will keep her 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $5 million.

Several other celebrities have been evacuated from the path of the fire, including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Mark Hamill, Eugene Levy and Jamie-Lee Curtis.

"Praying for all the firefighters, first responders and families who are near these fires in L.A," Reese wrote on her Instagram Story.

© Getty Images The fires have devastated Los Angeles with over 30,000 people being forced to evacuate

Jamie-Lee posted an emotional message on social media, writing: "My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well. There are so many conflicting reports."

She continued: "With all the technology there seems to be very little information. PLEASE POST FACTS! IT WILL HELP THOSE WONDERING! It is a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze."

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag revealed their home burnt in the blaze.

The disaster has taken the lives of five people so far, and California State Governor Gavin Newson declared a state of emergency.