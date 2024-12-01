Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet's 19th birthday is tinged with sadness

The Thanksgiving weekend is proving to be quite bittersweet for Jennifer Garner's family unit, still reeling from the loss of their beloved pet dog Birdie.

The actress, 52, recently reunited with her ex-husband Ben Affleck to volunteer at The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, putting on a united front for the holiday season.

They were able to spend the long weekend with their three children, Fin Affleck, 15, Samuel Affleck, 12, and oldest Violet Affleck, who turned 19 on Sunday, December 1.

Violet returned home for the holiday weekend, just in time for her parents' headline-making reunion, and while she was able to mark her big day surrounded by friends and family, it comes with the lingering sadness of loss.

Jennifer marked Birdie's loss with a lengthy tribute explaining how she first fell sick and the impact she'd left on the family and her massive follower base, as a regular part of her social media presence as well as her Instagram show Pretend Cooking Show.

The mom-of-three specifically noted that Birdie considered Violet in particular "their person," and the vet even suggested that she'd held on until the 19-year-old returned from Yale University to spend her final days with her.

© Instagram Violet came back home for the holiday weekend from Yale University

"It is hard to know how to write this — it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing," Jennifer penned.

"Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn't feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal)," she explained. "We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life."

The actress continued: "The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world's best dog."

"Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo)."

Jennifer concluded: "She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It's a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie."

© Getty Images Jennifer implied that Birdie waited for Violet to come home before passing

Several celeb friends of the actress, many dog owners and lovers themselves, reached out in support. Glenn Close commented: "I know that pain so well. My greatest comfort is to know they become our guardian angels."

"Even though you might not hear her nails clicking on the floor behind you, Birdie is there. She will also be sitting on the wings of any aircraft her family flies on…no winds can dislodge her from her vigil. Bless Birdie who blessed your family."

Jennifer Aniston added: "Oh Jen…I'm so sorry. Sending so much love," while Ina Garten replied: "Oh Jennifer, I'm heartbroken for you!!! She was the best buddy and always up for an adventure with all of you. Sending my love to you and the kids. I'm so glad they're home with you now. Birdie will be eating turkey in heaven."