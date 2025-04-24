Martha Stewart's lookalike granddaughter, 14, steals the spotlight at star-studded event

After decades in the public eye, Martha Stewart knows all about how to rock a glamorous red carpet. However, the business mogul was somewhat overshadowed by her stunning granddaughter, Jude, on Tuesday evening.

The 83-year-old attended the opening night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Martha was joined by her two grandchildren, Jude, 14, and Truman, 13, for the glitzy soirée.

© Getty Images Martha Stewart was joined by her grandkids on the red carpet

Martha looked stunning for the event in a mauve-hued sparkly cardigan that was embellished with intricate sequins. The garment was styled with a black maxi skirt and a pair of open-toe, cream-colored heels. The cooking legend styled her blonde tresses into wispy waves with a bob cut while her glowing complexion was enhanced by a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Jude exuded chic in a black strapless maxi dress that featured a bandeau neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. The simple garment oozed '90s minimalism, with the 14-year-old putting on an elegant display. Jude styled her blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant.

© Getty Images Jude and Truman stole the spotlight

Truman was photographed next to his grandmother dressed in a simple black T-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. The casual ensemble was completed with a pair of black sneakers.

Jude and Truman are the children of Martha's 59-year-old daughter Alexis. The radio host tied the knot with lawyer John R Cuti back in 1997 and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2011 and their son in 2012 via surrogate. Alexis and John divorced in 2004.

However, Alexis's road to motherhood wasn't easy as she struggled with fertility issues. Martha supported her daughter financially and emotionally throughout her IVF journey. "She's very supportive," Alexis said on The Oprah Winfrey Show back in 2007.

© Getty Images Martha and her daughter Alexis

"She tells me it will happen all the time."

However, the billionaire was disappointed that her daughter was "very against" her children being included in the 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha.

"There’s not even a mention. And these grandchildren are utterly fantastic," she shared with the New York Times.

© Dominik Bindl Martha's Netflix documentary aired in 2024

"My daughter was very against the children being included. But I could have talked about them, and I did. I’ve taken them to the most unusual places in the world, and they’re only 12 and 13."

However, Martha's documentary was still a hit with her grandchildren, who were keen to rewatch the Netflix show.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Martha explained: "Jude, who's 13, said, 'It was very good. I think I'll watch it again.'