Martha Stewart gives horrifying account of prison life — from solitary confinement to starvation

This year marks 20 years since Martha Stewart started her five month prison sentence at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia, and finally the lifestyle mogul is opening up about the grueling experience.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, set for release on October 30, Martha opened up about her "terrible" time at the prison camp, nicknamed Camp Cupcake, as she gave filmmaker R.J. Cutler a number of personal letters she wrote while behind bars.

© Joe Raedle Martha attended the Alderson Federal Prison Camp

Martha would find herself in trouble during the five months, following a run-in with two prison guards, as she wrote: "Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked. When I realized from the big silver key chain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain."

© Brian ZAK Martha Stewart after being sentenced to five months in prison

"Later I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand," she explained, and while she apologized, she expected nothing to happen because "the incident was so minor when it occurred."

WATCH: Martha Stewart: How Women are Redefining the Boundaries of Success

However, she was "dragged into solitary" confinement for "touching an officer," she revealed on camera, which led to "No food or water for a day."

© JEFF HAYNES Martha Stewart after her release from the Alderson federal prison camp.

Reflecting on the prison's nickname, she added: "This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake."

On the first of her 150 days in prison, Martha reported that she had to undertake a physical exam, in which she was "stripped of all clothes." She described the experience in five words: "Squat, arms out, cough — embarrassing."

She would then reveal that her experience was just like "in the movies," as she added: "You can't even believe that that's what you're going through."

© Stephen Chernin Martha Stewart (L) smiles as she is applauded by Susan Lyne, President and CEO (C) and Charles Koppleman, Vice-Chairman, both of Martha Stewart Living, prior to speaking to an audience of her employees and the media on her first day back to her offices since her incarceration March 7, 2005 in New York City.

Martha went on to describe the poor conditions of her life in prison, from her cell, which contained "an old double-decker bedstead metal spring and metal frame." She wrote that "The springs are very saggy and thus an unhealthy bed set. I would actually prefer the top but over 62-years-old and you automatically are given a lower bunk."

She would begin her daily routine at 4am, and revealed that she was concerned by the "very poor quality of the food and the unavailablility off fresh anything as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods. No pure anything."

© Stephen Chernin Martha returns to work post-prison

She added that "everything was terrible."

Martha was released from prison in March 2005. She had been found guilty of felony charges of conspiracy to obstruct, of obstruction of agency proceeding, and of making false statements to federal investigators.