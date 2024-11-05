Where is Martha Stewart's 'second husband' Charles now after abrupt end to relationship

Netflix’s new documentary on Martha Stewart details the businesswoman's "second marriage" with the Hungarian-American software architect Charles Simonyi. Martha, 83, dated the billionaire on and off for 15 years before the pair split up for good in 2008.

© Patrick McMullan Charles Simonyi and Martha Stewart dated for 15 years

Despite the pair never marrying, the American retail businesswoman referred to the end of her relationship with the tech mogul like a second "divorce" years after the end of her marriage to Andrew Stewart.

Charles, 76, is the former head of Microsoft's software group. He was was the fifth space tourist aboard Soyuz TMA-10 in 2007 and made his second trip to the International Space Station in 2009. The billionaire businessman left Microsoft in 2002 to co-found his own software company, Intentional Software, alongside his business partner, Gregor Kiczales.

The new Netflix series follows the American TV personality's extraordinary life from working as a stockbroker and becoming America's first self-made female millionaire, to her time serving five months in prison for fraud in relation to the ImClone stock trading case.

The writer's billionaire boyfriend only visited her once during her five-month prison stint. However, upon Martha's release, Charles sent his private plane to pick her up, with the businesswoman calling Charles a "total genius" and admitting she lived "a different kind of life" while they dated.

© MAXIM MARMUR The pair split for good in 2008

In the documentary, Martha, the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, spoke openly about the downfall of her former romantic relationships. The writer revealed how her five-month confinement in federal prison affected her relationship with her then-boyfriend, Charles.

She said: "I was much more agile prior to prison. And my life became a little less exciting. And I think also, it affected my relationship with Charles."

However, the breakdown of the relationship came after Charles left Martha for another woman – Lisa Persdotter, the daughter of a Swedish millionaire.

"We were visiting the president of Iceland and we were in bed, and he said, 'You know, Martha, I'm going to get married.' He said, 'I'm gonna get married to Lisa.' I said, 'Lisa who?' I mean, he hadn’t told me a word. 'And, by the way, her parents don't want me to ever speak to you again.'"

"I thought that was the most horrible thing a person could do. How can a man who spent 15 years with me just do that? What a stupid thing to do to someone that you actually cared about. So, second 'divorce'."

© Christopher Hunt Charles Simonyi and Lisa Persdotter tied the knit in 2008

Charles remains married to Lisa today, who is 32 years his junior. The pair tied the knot in 2008 during a private ceremony in Gothenburg, Sweden, and share two daughters.

Prior to her relationship with Charles, Martha was married for almost 30 years to Andrew Stewart before the couple divorced in 1990. The pair share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, who is 59.