Martha Stewart, 83, counts on an $8 rejuvenating face mist for luminous skin

Martha Stewart, 83, is a true lifestyle legend and the epitome of aging gracefully. So it's no wonder we're all asking how she does it.

The gorgeous guru relies on great skincare products for her glowing look, including Merit's Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, $38 and Mario Badescu Vitamin C anti-aging serum, $45 as part of her pre-makeup prep. (Her facialist, Carmela Barabas, has said the vitamin C serum is one of Martha's "long-time favorites").

But as I was taking notes on the Martha Stewart Living icon's go-tos I noticed Mario Badescu fan Martha also loves one of my personal must-haves: the skincare brand's Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Facial Spray, which is priced at $8.

The 83-year-old's age-defying appearance regularly stuns fans

You know a beauty product is REALLY good when it appeals across generations, and Jessica Chastain, 47, Bella Hadid, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 27, are said to be fans. In fact, Kylie once said, “I like to take it on vacation and stuff like that because it keeps me moisturized."

I have sensitive skin, so I’m always on the lookout for product that calms and moisturizes, and it's a huge bonus if it makes my aging skin look less tired and more glowy. And the iconic Mario Badescu face mist ticks all the boxes.

More than 10,000 units were sold last month on Amazon, so I'm definitely not alone. The spray has 51,000 five-star reviews with verified shoppers calling it "incredibly soothing" and "easy to use". One reviewer enthused: "My skin LOVES this rosewater spray!!! It feels so refreshing on my face and helps keep the hydration in!!!"

Why I'm a fan of Martha Stewart's fave Mario Badescu face mist

And although I'm a bit younger than the Sports Illustrated model, (ahem, shout out to my fellow Gen X-ers!) I keep the Martha-approved favorite close by year-round, too.

The packaging is really simple, a plastic spray bottle with an almost clinical label in green font. But don't let the simplicity fool you. The Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray is a fine mist with an luscious aromatherapy effect, a really gentle, lovely rose scent that’s not too heavy.

There's a fresh, cooling feeling on the skin - I use it when I need a refreshing pick me up or when my skin needs soothing, and sometimes I use it as a setting spray for a dewy finish.

And since I have very sensitive mature skin, I was absolutely thrilled that I didn't have any negative skin reactions.

I think it's a must-have for an instant refresh while traveling - I bought a travel sized set of Mario Badescu spritzes ($24), which includes Martha's favorite rosewater.

The set I chose also includes another of my go-tos: the facial spray with aloe, chamomile and lavender, which is enriched with anti-aging vitamin C and is great for those moments on the plane (or at bedtime!) that you need some calm and are ready to rest.

© Dominik Bindl Martha's glowing skin is down to quality beauty products from the likes of Mario Badescu and Merit

I'm sure the set would get the approval of the Martha Stewart Living icon's facialist Carmela Barabas, who told Vogue UK about Martha's favorite products, including the rosewater face mist, and also had some great advice for women over 60, but that are apt for all ages.

“First and foremost, protect your skin from sun exposure by using a daily sunscreen to avoid premature signs of ageing, such as fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration."

"Use a custom skincare regimen that includes anti-aging serums to help target and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

"We also suggest using products that retain moisture and gently exfoliate weekly to remove dull skin build up.”

Excellent advice - especially if you want to look as great as Ms Stewart!