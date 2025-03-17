Martha Stewart stuns in a slinky gown at amfAR gala as she proves age is just a number

Martha Stewart once again proved that style and confidence never go out of fashion as she stepped out looking radiant at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala.

The icon, who has spent decades redefining elegance and lifestyle, turned heads in a chic, sky-blue satin gown that draped beautifully over her figure.

The gown, featuring subtle ruching at the waist and a modest side slit, showcased her impeccable sense of style. The cooking legend paired the sophisticated look with gold platform heels that added a modern edge, a delicate diamond necklace, and a small gold clutch that tied the ensemble together. Her signature blonde waves were styled effortlessly, framing her glowing complexion, while her makeup featured soft pink tones that highlighted her natural beauty.

Recommended video You may also like "Martha" details the life of Martha Stewart

Stepping onto the red carpet, Martha exuded the confidence of a woman who has spent a lifetime mastering the art of good living. And while her gown was the definition of timeless glamour, it was Martha herself who truly stole the show.

She smiled graciously for the cameras, radiating warmth and the self-assuredness that has made her a household name for decades.

© Getty Images for amfAR Martha Stewart attends amfAR Palm Beach Gala

Martha has long been admired for her ability to balance work, wellness, and an active social life, and her glowing appearance at the gala is a testament to her approach to aging with grace.

She maintains an incredibly packed schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. This spring, she is set to cohost Yes, Chef! alongside José Andrés, an exciting new cooking competition for NBC. Last year, she made headlines when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as one of its legendary models, proving that beauty and confidence transcend age.

© Getty Images Martha is simply ageless

"A legend, to me, means something that's happened before and has gained an importance and lives on," Martha said in a behind-the-scenes clip from the Sports Illustrated 60th-anniversary Legends photoshoot. She has certainly cemented her status as an enduring force in entertainment, business, and culture. But while many might assume that maintaining her energy and presence at the top requires constant intervention, Martha insists she does it all naturally.

© Getty Images Martha has a rigorous health routine

"I haven't had health problems. I don’t take any medicine. I have very good blood pressure," she revealed in an interview with AARP, making her an anomaly in the United States, where 90% of older adults regularly take at least one prescription medication. Her secret? A commitment to an active and engaged lifestyle.

"I wake up early, early, early—often at 4 a.m.—and read the newspaper to make sure nothing bad has happened overnight," she shared. "I do Pilates at 6:15 a.m. three times a week." But she doesn’t stop there. She stays active by horseback riding, hiking, and keeping a daily routine that promotes both physical and mental well-being.

© Instagram Martha's age-defying appearance at 82 stunned fans

Beyond exercise, she keeps her mind sharp by embracing new challenges and staying socially connected. "I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day, staying fresh, being interesting and interested, staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships," she said.

Diet also plays a significant role in her well-being, and Martha is a firm believer in the power of nutrient-rich foods. She starts her day with green juice, which she swears by for maintaining her energy levels. "Green juice drenches your body in a variety of plant nutrients," she explained. Her go-to recipe includes apples or pears blended with celery, cucumber, parsley, spinach, ginger, and lemon.

Ultimately, Martha’s philosophy on aging is simple: it’s not about getting older, it’s about living well. "Aging is not about dying; it's about living well,' she said. "Because people are aging so differently now… In this life, you just have to work at staying better. That’s really all you can do. You work at it. Try to keep up with friendships, projects, relationships with educating yourself—stay on top of it. Because once you're gone, what can you do? You hope you've done enough."