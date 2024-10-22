Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Martha Stewart makes sad revelation about current relationship with ex-husband
Subscribe
Martha Stewart makes sad revelation about current relationship with ex-husband
Martha Stewart on The Kelly Clarkson Show, November 2023© Getty

Martha Stewart makes sad revelation about current relationship with ex-husband

The renowned businesswoman revealed in her documentary, Martha, that she cheated on her ex Andrew Stewart

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Martha Stewart isn't holding back with the upcoming release of her documentary, Martha, which documents her decades-long career as well as the ups and downs in her personal life.

The multihyphenate already turned heads with the documentary trailer alone, when she revealed seemingly for the first time that she had cheated on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart, and further revealed that she doesn't believe he ever knew.

Now, ahead of the October 30 release of the documentary on Netflix, she has shared an update on where she stands with her ex.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Martha Stewart's tag sale

Speaking with People at the New York City premiere of the documentary, when asked whether she knew if Andrew had seen the documentary, she confessed: "The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven't talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly."

The former couple was married for almost 30 years, from 1961 to 1990, and share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, who is 59.

In the trailer for her documentary, she appears telling the camera: "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s***," and: "Get out of that marriage."

Martha and Andrew in 1980© Getty
Martha and Andrew in 1980

A producer then asks: "Didn't you have an affair early on?" to which Martha replies: "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

MORE: Snoop Dogg rocks full equestrian gear at Olympics alongside unlikely BFF Martha Stewart

MORE: Martha Stewart rings in 83rd birthday with major transformation alongside Snoop Dogg

Martha hasn't shied away in the past from acknowledging how "painful" her divorce was, and the fact that she and Andrew have not spoken since.

Andrew Stewart holding a black Cochin hen and wife, Martha Stewart, holding a basket of eggs in barnyard of their home, ca. 1980© Getty
The former couple were married from 1961 to 1990

Also speaking with People in 2020, she shared: "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family." Her daughter Alexis, who married lawyer John R. Cuti in 1997, has since also divorced, in 2004.

MORE: Martha Stewart reveals 'very attractive' mystery man 'knocked' her socks off as she talks dating at 82

Martha Stewart and husband, publisher Andy Stewart entertaining dinner guests in restored kitchen of home, March 24, 1980© Getty
Martha and her ex hosting a dinner party in their home, 1980

"That we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful," Martha added, though maintained: "But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life."

MORE: Martha Stewart delivers unfortunate news just hours after appearance on Today — and her reaction is priceless

Martha Stewart and Alexis Stewart attend Paul McCartney plays World Famous Apollo Theater for first time on December 13, 2010 in New York City© Getty
The businesswoman and her daughter Alexis in 2010

Following her divorce from Andrew, in 1993, Martha started dating software architect and billionaire Charles Simonyi, until 2008.

She has also been previously romantically linked to Anthony Hopkins and Carl Bernstein, though today she keeps details of her love life largely private.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More