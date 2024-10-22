Martha Stewart makes sad revelation about current relationship with ex-husband

Martha Stewart isn't holding back with the upcoming release of her documentary, Martha, which documents her decades-long career as well as the ups and downs in her personal life.

The multihyphenate already turned heads with the documentary trailer alone, when she revealed seemingly for the first time that she had cheated on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart, and further revealed that she doesn't believe he ever knew.

Now, ahead of the October 30 release of the documentary on Netflix, she has shared an update on where she stands with her ex.

Speaking with People at the New York City premiere of the documentary, when asked whether she knew if Andrew had seen the documentary, she confessed: "The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven't talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly."

The former couple was married for almost 30 years, from 1961 to 1990, and share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, who is 59.

In the trailer for her documentary, she appears telling the camera: "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s***," and: "Get out of that marriage."

A producer then asks: "Didn't you have an affair early on?" to which Martha replies: "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

Martha hasn't shied away in the past from acknowledging how "painful" her divorce was, and the fact that she and Andrew have not spoken since.

Also speaking with People in 2020, she shared: "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family." Her daughter Alexis, who married lawyer John R. Cuti in 1997, has since also divorced, in 2004.

"That we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful," Martha added, though maintained: "But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life."

Following her divorce from Andrew, in 1993, Martha started dating software architect and billionaire Charles Simonyi, until 2008.

She has also been previously romantically linked to Anthony Hopkins and Carl Bernstein, though today she keeps details of her love life largely private.