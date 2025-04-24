Jessica Alba lists sprawling $19 million family home following divorce

With her sprawling family estate now on the market, Jessica Alba is ushering in a new chapter of her life following her divorce from Cash Warren.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old has listed her farmhouse-style property for a staggering $18,995,000. The former couple purchased the Beverly Hills abode back in 2017 for $10 million.

© Instagram The family of five said goodbye to their former home

Parting with her family home was surely a difficult decision for Jessica, who called the residence her "dream house" where she hoped to raise her three children – Honor, Haven, and Haynes.

Back in 2019, Jessica opened the doors to her swanky property in an interview with Architectural Digest. "We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up," she told the magazine at the time.

Following 18 months of renovations to achieve the perfect blend of elegant interiors with a "kid-friendly" vibe, the home was completed. "I just wanted to make sure the house, regardless of all of the beautiful materials and everything that we were gonna use in the house and the colors, that it was also kid-friendly and trying to use as many natural materials as possible," she shared.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot house boasted seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms on 1.85 acres of land. With the help of interior design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design, the home was transformed with modern furnishings that oozed Parisian chic while retaining a French country vibe. The living room was bathed in warm tones, wood fibres, and organic textures.

"I really wanted there to be an old world kind of French vibe mixed with a modern French apartment and if you just, like, slammed those together, what would you get?" she added.

Jessica's home

© Instagram Living space

© Instagram Gray exterior

© Instagram Backyard

© Instagram Dining room

© Instagram Bathroom

The home featured an entire wall dedicated to picture frames of Jessica's loved one. "So this wall is just a combination of grandparents, great grandparents, great great grandparents, great aunties and uncles, and cousins," she shared.

© Getty Images The couple divorced this year

"We just think that it's important for our kids to see themselves and see where they came from."

The actress's favorite part of the house was the expansive backyard where she enjoyed playing with her children. "For us, the best part of the house is the view in the yard, and being able to watch the kids play."

© Getty Images Jessica has ushered in her single era

Jessica, who married Cash back in 2008, confirmed her divorce at the beginning of the year via Instagram. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she penned.

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.