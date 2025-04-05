Jessica Alba's daughter, 16, towers to new heights next to mom with beachfront bikini snaps 

Jessica Alba's daughter Honor showed off her supermodel stature during her spring break getaway with her mom. The actress and her eldest child soaked up the sun on a stunning beach.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning snaps from her recent vacation. The first photograph in the carousel depicted Jessica posing next to her 16-year-old daughter in front of a massive rock next to the crystal clear waters.

© Instagram Jessica's daughter looked so tall next to her mom

The mother-and-daughter duo twinned in wide-brim sun hats and colorful sarongs. Honor looked so tall as she towered next to her mom. The teenager opted for a bold bikini adorned with an abstract print with a matching sarong that boasted hues of yellow, blue, pink, and purple.

Meanwhile, Jessica was the spitting image of her daughter in a dark gray triangle bikini top and a white sarong adorned with a colorful floral print. The actress accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a stack of stylish bracelets.

Jessica captioned the post: "Spring Break with mi gente."

© Instagram Jessica looked incredible in the bikini snap

Additional photos captured the family enjoying a peaceful boat trip, taking in the serenity of whale watching.

One of the snaps depicted the actress posing on the white sands in a micro-mini bikini set. Jessica showed off her killer physique and toned abs as she lifted her arms in the air and smiled at the camera.

The holiday posts didn't stop there – the star posted another carousel on Friday and included an adorable snap with her son, Haynes. The picture was taken from behind and depicted the pair walking into the sea. Jessica held her son's hand as she gazed down at him with a sweet smile. Haynes donned a pair of white swimming trunks that featured a yellow smiley face print.

The star penned: "Vacay vibes."

© Instagram Jessica with her son

Jessica's family

Jessica welcomed her daughter, Honor, with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, back in June 2008. The former couple also share a 13-year-old daughter named Haven and their 7-year-old son Haynes.

The actress confirmed her split from Cash via social media at the beginning of the year. "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned.

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.