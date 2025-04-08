Jessica Alba's son is growing up so fast as mom shares new sun-soaked bikini photos

Jessica Alba is embracing sunshine, serenity and time with her children in the wake of her recent separation from longtime husband Cash Warren — and fans cannot get enough of her stunning new holiday snaps.

The 43-year-old actress and businesswoman has been soaking up the sun during a tropical getaway with her three children, and the latest photos she’s shared reveal not only her radiant glow but also just how grown up her youngest son Hayes is becoming.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jessica posted a series of sun-drenched images, including a sweet moment on the beach with her seven-year-old son, captioning the post simply, 'my little prince.'

© Instagran Jessica Alba with her son Hayes

The Honest Company founder, known for her impeccable style and effortless beauty, looked incredible in a tiny red and white string bikini. The flattering two-piece showcased her toned figure, proving once again that confidence and self-love never go out of fashion.

Jessica completed the look with layers of delicate gold jewellery and a stylish straw hat, keeping her beach day look relaxed yet sophisticated.

© Instagram Jessica with her 'little prince'

One close-up photo highlighted her sculpted midriff, while another showed off her tanned legs alongside the words 'vacay mode,' capturing the ultimate holiday vibe.

In another post from the same trip, Jessica opted for a classic black triangle bikini, effortlessly exuding the laid-back charm of a woman completely at ease in her skin. The mother of three captioned the carousel of images 'vacay vibes,' adding a pair of quotes that gave fans a little peek into her current state of mind.

© Photo shared by Jessica Alba on Instagram of herself and her son on the beach Jessica's son is growing up!

'Mood: I just wanna sit in front of the ocean and listen to the waves,' read one. The other quote, 'April energy: Remember that life is a miracle so don't take small joys for granted,' resonated deeply with her followers, many of whom praised her honesty and positivity.

While the focus of her tropical retreat has clearly been family, Jessica also found time for herself. She posted a joyful snap from the golf course, proving that her getaway is as much about fun and friendship as it is about reflection and recharging.

© Instagram Jessica's son Hayes enjoys his beachside getaway

Joining Jessica on the holiday were her two daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, along with little Hayes. The actress has always been fiercely devoted to her children, and the trip marked a special time for bonding following the emotional chapter of announcing her separation.

In mid-January, after weeks of speculation, Jessica confirmed that she and Cash had decided to part ways. The couple first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four and tied the knot in May 2008, going on to build a beautiful life together with their three children.

© Instagram Jessica on holiday with her 3 children

In her heartfelt statement, which she shared on Instagram with comments turned off, Jessica reflected on the journey they had taken together.

"I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

She continued: "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."