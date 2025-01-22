Jessica Alba's cryptic message amid divorce from Cash Warren: 'Take responsibility'

Jessica Alba is in her healing era after confirming her divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren.

The Honey actress seems to be moving on after posting a cryptic message to her social media, which asked readers to "take responsibility" for their healing.

"How do you build a good life? Relentlessly follow your intuition. Build with people who also love to grow," read the post from Yung Pueblo, which Jessica posted to her Instagram story.

WATCH: Jessica Alba Love Story

"Take responsibility for your healing. Love yourself so deeply that you feel at home in your own body and mind. Teach yourself to forgive. Never stop being a kind person."

Jessica simply captioned the reshared words, "This."

The message comes after she officially confirmed their split via an Instagram post, after weeks of speculation that the pair had called it quits.

© Getty Images The pair were married for 16 years before announcing their divorce

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on January 16.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

She continued: "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."

© Instagram Jessica announced their split via Instagram

The 43-year-old first met her husband on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, when he worked as a director's assistant on the film.

They married in 2008 and went on to welcome three children together: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.

Rumors of an impending breakup swirled when Jessica was seen out and about without her wedding ring in 2024; to add to the speculation, she posted a carousel of photos to her social media to celebrate the New Year without any mention of Cash.

© WireImage The couple met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004

"Here's to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love," she wrote in the caption.

She then reposted a message about the importance of the Year of the Snake and how it "teaches us profound self-improvement, encouraging growth from within and expanding our consciousness."

"It reminds us that becoming a better version of ourselves allows for greater flexibility, shedding rigidity, and embracing transformation," the post read.

© Instagram Cash and Jessica reunited to celebrate their child's birthday

It seems there is no bad blood between the former duo after the Sin City star was joined by her ex-husband at Universal Studios to celebrate Hayes' seventh birthday.

The two were pictured smiling and cozying up to their kids as they came together for the special day.

While the reason for their split is unknown, Cash has admitted in the past that he would get jealous of other men with Jessica at the beginning of their relationship.

© FilmMagic The Honey star appears to be in her healing era

"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys," he said on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

"It just wasn't making me feel good. I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there."

"Next thing you know, I'm looking up and feeling jealous all the time," he continued.