Jessica Alba reunites with Cash Warren in new photo — and fans have a lot to say

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren came together in spite of their divorce to celebrate Easter with their children.

Over the weekend, the Fantastic 4 actress took to Instagram and shared a photo with the Pair of Thieves founder, just over two months after she filed for divorce.

The former couple were married for 16 years — they met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four — and in that time welcomed three children, daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, six. Scroll to the end for a video on their love story.

© Instagram Jessica and Cash celebrated Easter together

The first of the photos Jessica shared of the family's Easter festivities pictured all five of them together with smiles on their faces.

She next shared a video of the kids on their Easter egg hunt, followed by photos of Hayes playing with some baby goats, plus some of the Easter chocolates they all got to enjoy.

"Easter Sunday [with] the fam," the mom-of-three wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over them being all together.

© Instagram The Fantastic Four actress with her 3 children

"You're such an inspiration! Happy Easter to you and your family!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "That so beautiful to see a family stick together on days like this! So important for the kiddos," and: "Beautiful family! Hope you had a wonderful Easter," as well as: "Love this," plus another one of her followers also commented: "Beautiful family!!!"

Jessica and Cash announced that they were divorcing after some weeks of speculation, with a statement in January that read: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

© Getty Images The former couple met in 2004

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Jessica further wrote.

The Warren-Alba family in January 2025

Prior to their separation, Cash spoke exclusively with HELLO! in July 2024 about how the family was doing, including about officially having two teenage daughters, and how they were approaching it. At the time he shared that while he knows teenagers "don't necessarily volunteer information as quickly" as a curious, babbling toddler might, he's also aware of the importance of "patience and consistency."

"Family dinner is extremely important for us," he said, just as it is "giving them the freedom" to make mistakes, and "the confidence to learn from those mistakes."

"Each kid is really different, and so there is no manual, there's no playbook, there's no kind of, 'What works here is definitely going to work over there.' Each kid is different, so it requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with," he noted, though added: "I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake making. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."