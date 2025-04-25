Knots Landing star tragically dies aged 63

Lar Park Lincoln, the actress known best for her unforgettable portrayal of the scheming Linda Fairgate in the hit '80s soap opera Knots Landing has tragically died.

Lar passed away at the age of 63, leaving fans and colleagues deeply saddened by the loss. Details on her cause of death remain undisclosed.

Lar first captured viewers' attention when she joined the glamorous drama series Knots Landing in 1987.

Her character Linda Fairgate swiftly became one of the most talked-about personas on television. Known for her fierce attitude and captivating screen presence, Linda was a character audiences loved to hate.

© WireImage Lar Park Lincoln has passed away aged 63

Reflecting on her iconic role, Lar once said with affection, "I would guess Linda was popular because she was so rotten and so fun at the same time."

In her memorable stint on Knots Landing, Lar brought Linda vividly to life as a woman who thrived on drama and intrigue. Initially married to Eric Fairgate, played by Steve Shaw, her character's storyline took many twists and turns.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Lar Park Lincoln pictured in 1990

Linda later married Eric's brother Michael Fairgate, portrayed by Patrick Petersen, before embarking on a series of scandalous affairs—including one with her boss Greg Sumner, played by William Devane. Her tumultuous character eventually met a dramatic end in 1991 when she was murdered by her lover, Brian Johnston, portrayed by Philip Brown.

Speaking fondly about her transformation into the iconic role, Lar once revealed a playful behind-the-scenes insight, recalling how the show's creator, David Jacobs, surprised her by drastically altering her appearance.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Lar was also known for her roles in Murder, She Wrote and Beverly Hills, 90210

"I studied a few people to become Linda, as she went from the brown hair to the blonde meanie," she told Icon V Icon. "David Jacobs said, 'I’m doing this because you look so sweet and everyone will be shocked how you turn out.'"

Beyond Knots Landing

Lar’s Hollywood journey extended far beyond the soap opera world. Shortly after beginning her memorable role on Knots Landing, she appeared in the 1988 cult horror classic, Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood, where she faced off against the notorious villain Jason Voorhees. This role secured her a special place in the hearts of horror enthusiasts, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Her television appearances also included guest roles on legendary series like Murder, She Wrote and Beverly Hills, 90210, further demonstrating her impressive range and enduring appeal. Lar was also known as a popular presence on the QVC home shopping channel, connecting warmly with audiences across America.

Lar's early years

Born Laurie Jill Park in Dallas, Texas, Lar knew from a young age that acting was her calling. "By the third grade, I knew I wanted to act," she shared. Starting her journey as a model, she remained determined to transition into acting. Her breakout moment came in the poignant 1985 TV movie Children Of The Night, where she portrayed the real-life struggles of a teenage prostitute. Reflecting on this powerful early role, Lar shared her insight into the importance of empathy, saying, "That's where I had to learn, and what has guided me since the very beginning in 1985, that you can't be an artist if you are judging."

Outside of her acting career, Lar was deeply passionate about coaching aspiring performers. In her hometown of Dallas, she founded the Actors Audition Studios, a nurturing space designed to inspire and develop young talent. Lar explained, "I always loved coaching actors, even when I was a young actor. I always just felt I could see things from the outside."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Lar's battled breast cancer

Her dedication to mentoring others was further highlighted when she published her insightful book in 2008, titled Get Started Not Scammed, which provided invaluable guidance to those pursuing careers in entertainment.

Lar's health battles

Lar courageously faced significant health battles, notably overcoming breast cancer through 17 surgeries within a five-year span. Her resilience and openness about these struggles endeared her even more deeply to her fans and the acting community.

News of Lar’s passing was announced by her company, the Actors Audition Studios, via Facebook, stating that her family "requests privacy" at this difficult time. The announcement also encouraged supporters, "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SAG-AFTRA Foundation or The Entertainment Community Fund."

Lar's family

Lar’s personal life also reflected strength and compassion, especially evident in her long and loving marriage to husband Michael Lincoln, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2015 at the age of just 43.

Lar was a proud mother to her children Piper and Trevor, and her beloved grandchildren Audra, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia. She is also survived by her siblings, Karen and Michael.