Popular American Idol alum Doug Kiker dies sudden, tragic death — tributes pour in

The American Idol community and fans are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Over the weekend, previous contestant Doug Kiker passed away unexpectedly, reportedly after spending several days hospitalized.

The late singer was part of the 18th season of the long-running music competition show, which featured judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, plus host Ryan Seacrest.

WATCH: Music stars gone too soon

TMZ first reported that Doug, who was dubbed The Singing Garbage Man, was taken to the hospital after a concerned passerby walked by him on the street and his appearance prompted him to call 911. He died five days later.

Doug, who was originally from Alabama, is survived by his ex-fiancée Valerie Cook and two children, as well as his siblings.

His death was confirmed by his sisters Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, who wrote on Facebook: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You're] singing with the [angels] now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time."

© Getty Doug was on American Idol in 2020

In a separate post, Donna further shared: "Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh."

She added: "I know I didn't raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."

© Getty The late singer with Luke

A GoFundMe has since been set up to cover funeral expenses, and as of March 17, it had raised $6k, surpassing its $4.5k goal.

© GoFundMe He was originally from Alabama

"Help Us Lay Our Loved One to Rest. It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to one of the most sincere souls and most hilarious person of all. Douglas, a beloved son, brother, father and friend," the page read.

© Getty Image The current judges of American Idol are Luke, Lionel and Carrie Underwood

It continued: "We are now left with the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses. We are reaching out for help to honor Douglas' memory and give him a proper farewell. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden."

"Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. We greatly appreciate each and everyone of y'all."