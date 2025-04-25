Anton du Beke, 57, has delighted his fans by sharing a heartwarming family snap from their recent trip to Egypt. The Strictly Come Dancing judge posted the photo on Instagram, showing his seven-year-old twins, George and Henrietta, looking remarkably grown up as they posed in front of the iconic Egyptian pyramids.

Anton was joined by his wife Hannah, with the family looking relaxed and happy against one of the beautiful pyramids. The image captured the twins smiling brightly, clearly enjoying their adventurous family experience.

Family adventure to Egypt

© Instagram Anton du Beke with his wife and children in Egypt

Sharing the picture, Anton wrote: "Hi my loves! We've just got back from an amazing trip to Egypt with my wonderful family. Here’s a picture of us visiting the Pyramids… I forgot how much I love to learn about different periods in history… every day is a school day so they say! We’ll be back next year!"

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford quickly responded to Anton's post, jokingly writing: "Took Jack at about the same age… he loved it! Where’s your obligatory Holding a Pyramid in your hand photo?!!!"

IVF journey and parenthood

© Ian West - PA Images Anton du Beke with his wife Hannah Summers, attending the aftershow party following the first night for An Evening with Anton du Beke at the London Palladium

Anton and Hannah welcomed their twins in 2017 through IVF, a journey that Anton previously described as "challenging." During an episode of Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last November, Anton spoke openly about the emotional difficulties the couple faced.

"The injections, the stress, the anxiety… injections in the bum, thigh, stomach. What can you do? All you can do is hold their hand," he shared. Anton described the moment he found out Hannah was pregnant as "stupendous," and discovering they were having a boy and a girl as "magical."

Festive family moments

© Getty Anton Du Beke and Hannah Summers with their twins

Anton and Hannah married in the same year their twins were born, four years after meeting at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey. The Strictly judge often shares glimpses of family life on social media, previously delighting fans during the festive season with a sweet video of the twins chanting "Happy New Year."

In that post, Henrietta wore a silver sequin dress, while George looked stylish in a navy sweater and jeans. The family, including their new puppies Fox and Trot, welcomed in October, appeared happy and relaxed.

Actor Rob Brydon also joined in the fun, reposting Anton’s previous festive family photo due to their remarkable resemblance. Rob playfully captioned the image: "We've had the most wonderful family Christmas, I hope you have too. Sending love and best wishes to all my followers. Happy New Year!!! XXX."

© Ian West - PA Images, Getty Anton du Beke with his wife Hannah Summers, and their children George and Henrietta

Anton responded humorously: "What a beautiful family! Happy new year you handsome devil!"

The family's latest Egyptian adventure showcases the twins’ growing independence and Anton’s enthusiasm for sharing meaningful experiences with his children. Visiting iconic locations like the Pyramids not only offers great family memories but also aligns with Google's current focus on content that provides genuine value and authenticity.

Anton’s fans appreciated the candid insight into his family's private moments, highlighting the relatability of sharing everyday joys and adventures. The family’s adventures abroad and openness about their personal journey resonate deeply with many parents navigating similar experiences.